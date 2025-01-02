Business Standard

We strongly condemn cowardly terrorist attack in New Orleans: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condemned the terrorist attack in New Orleans, which has killed 15 people, and expressed condolences to the families of victims.

More than 30 people were injured as Wednesday's attack turned festive Bourbon Street in the USA into macabre mayhem. (Photo: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condemned the terrorist attack in New Orleans, which has killed 15 people, and expressed condolences to the families of victims.

"We strongly condemn the cowardly terrorist attack in New Orleans. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. May they find strength and solace as they heal from this tragedy," PM Modi said on X.

A driver wreaked carnage on New Orleans' famed French Quarter early on New Year's Day, as he rammed a pickup truck into a crowd before being shot to death by police, authorities said.

More than 30 people were injured as Wednesday's attack turned festive Bourbon Street in the USA into macabre mayhem.

 

The FBI said it is investigating the attack as an act of terrorism and it does not believe the driver acted alone. An Islamic State group flag was found on the vehicle's trailer hitch, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 02 2025 | 8:52 PM IST

