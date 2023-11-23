Sensex (-0.01%)
66017.81 -5.43
Nifty (-0.05%)
19802.00 -9.85
Nifty Smallcap (0.78%)
6419.90 + 49.90
Nifty Midcap (0.00%)
42027.30 0.20
Nifty Bank (0.29%)
43577.50 + 127.90
Heatmap

Boycott campaigns over Gaza war hit Western brands in some Arab countries

All have been hit by a largely spontaneous, grassroots boycott campaign over Israel's military offensive in the Gaza Strip since the deadly Hamas attack in southern Israel on October 7

McDonald’s

Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2023 | 10:07 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

On a recent evening in Cairo, a worker cleaned tables in an empty McDonald's restaurant. Branches of other Western fast-food chains in the Egyptian capital also appeared deserted.
 
All have been hit by a largely spontaneous, grassroots boycott campaign over Israel's military offensive in the Gaza Strip since the deadly Hamas attack in southern Israel on October 7. Western brands are feeling the impact in Egypt and Jordan, and there are signs the campaign is spreading in some other Arab countries including Kuwait and Morocco. Participation has been uneven with only minor effects seen in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Some of companies the campaign is directed at are perceived to have taken pro-Israeli stances, and some are alleged to have financial ties to Israel or investments there. As the campaign has started to spread, boycott calls circulated on social media have expanded to list dozens of companies and products, prompting shoppers to shift to local alternatives.
In Egypt, where there is little chance of people taking to the streets because of security restrictions, some see the boycott as the best or only way to make their voices heard.

Also Read

LIVE: Middle-East conflict raises fuel price concerns, says FM Sitharaman

LIVE: Third flight of 'Operation Ajay' has departed from Tel Aviv to Delhi

Israel-Gaza war: Death toll up as conflict expands to bordering nations

Israel-Gaza war: Nations call for peaceful resolution; latest updates here

We must find a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine, says MEA

Israel-Hamas truce effective from Friday, 1st captives will be freed: Qatar

OpenAI staff warned of 'dangerous' AI tool: Sam Altman was fired next day

Police clash with anti-govt demonstrators in Kathmandu, 30 injured

Turkey's central bank hikes rates again to tame eye-watering inflation

Hezbollah fires 50 rockets in north Israel day after 5 killed in airstrike

Topics : McDonald's Egypt capital Cairo Hamas israel

First Published: Nov 23 2023 | 10:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveSpiceJet Share PriceTelangana Assembly polls LIVERajasthan Assembly polls 2023 LiveiPhone SalesAir quality in DelhiGold-Silver Price TodayState Assembly polls LIVE

Elections 2023

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on OwaisiMadhya Pradesh polls: Ladli Behna Yojana game changer for BJP, says Shivraj

Technology News

New regulation to tackle deepfakes soon: Vaishnaw meets social media cosAI-chatbot Grok rolling out for XPremium+ subscribers from next week: Musk

India News

Air quality in Delhi continues to be under 'very poor' category, AQI at 395Who is Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the target of 'assassination bid' in the US

Economy News

Songs, cricket metaphors: RBI governor's way of conveying complex issuesSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon