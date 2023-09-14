Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.37%)
67466.99 + 245.86
Nifty (0.38%)
20070.00 + 76.80
Nifty Smallcap (0.50%)
5767.95 + 28.70
Nifty Midcap (0.19%)
40245.10 + 74.80
Nifty Bank (0.87%)
45909.45 + 398.10
Heatmap

BP CEO quits over failure to disclose past relationships with colleagues

Looney, 53, will be replaced on a interim basis by Chief Financial Officer Murray Auchincloss

Bernard Looney

Bernard Looney

Bloomberg
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2023 | 12:20 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

BP Chief Executive Officer Bernard Looney (pictured) has resigned effective immediately over the failure to fully disclose past relationships with colleagues. 
 
The surprise development leaves the oil and gas giant leaderless at a crucial juncture, just as the company is trying to persuade investors to stick with it through a costly transition to low-carbon energy. It’s also another example of how the push for higher standards of personal behaviour in the workplace, stemming from the Me Too movement, has reached the very top of the corporate world.
 
Looney, 53, will be replaced on a interim basis by Chief Financial Officer Murray Auchincloss.

Also Read

Shift from fossil fuel to renewable energy must avoid price shock: BP chief

World's richest man Bernard Arnault auditions his kids to run luxury empire

Reliance Industries, bp start production from MJ field in KG block

Saudi oil giant Aramco reports $30 bn in Q2 profits, down nearly 40%

CPCL MD Arvind Kumar among 10 in race for Indian Oil Corporation's top job

Kim vows support for Russia's 'just fight' during summit with Putin

AI 'ghost' staff: US lawmakers probe Amazon, Alphabet, Microsoft, Meta

Moroccan quake survivors struggle even as response appears to scale up

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres praises India's Presidency of G20

Binance US CEO departs as crypto company cuts third of its workforce

Topics : British Petroleum Oil refinery

First Published: Sep 14 2023 | 12:20 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesApple iPhone 15 USB-C port Adani-Hindenburg RowTop Headlines TodayStocks to WatchReliance RetailNipah VirusCitibank IndiaAsia Cup 2023 Points Table

Companies News

Citibank India launches WFH option for 12 months post maternity leaveReliance Retail in talks to raise $1.5 billion from existing investors

Election News

INDIA bloc's coordination panel to meet today at Sharad Pawar's residenceEverything you need to know about Telangana before Assembly elections 2023

India News

Nipah virus: Kerala announces number of measures to prevent contagionSpecial session of Parliament: All about the agenda, history and overview

Economy News

Gas prices likely pushed up inflation in Aug, other costs probably slowedIndia economy added 52 million new formal jobs in FY20-23: Report
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon