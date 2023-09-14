Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.37%)
67466.99 + 245.86
Nifty (0.38%)
20070.00 + 76.80
Nifty Smallcap (0.50%)
5767.95 + 28.70
Nifty Midcap (0.19%)
40245.10 + 74.80
Nifty Bank (0.87%)
45909.45 + 398.10
Heatmap

AI 'ghost' staff: US lawmakers probe Amazon, Alphabet, Microsoft, Meta

Along with the established tech giants, the letter's recipients include the newer AI-focused firms OpenAI, Inflection AI, Scale AI and Anthropic

Artificial intelligence

Representative Image

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2023 | 12:08 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Democratic lawmakers are pressing the top tech firms to open up about the conditions of their “ghost work” — unseen labourers like those labelling data and rating responses who have become pivotal to the artificial intelligence boom.

“Despite the essential nature of this work, millions of data workers around the world perform these stressful tasks under constant surveillance, with low wages and no benefits,” a group of lawmakers led by Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey and Washington Representative Pramila Jayapal wrote Wednesday in a letter to the chief executives of nine companies, including Amazon.com, Alphabet, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and International Business Machines.

“Workers are expected to screen out dangerous chatbot answers, but they may have little time to assess an answer’s safety,” they added. “Data workers are often given scant training or supervision, which can result in the introduction of bias.”

The lawmakers ask the executives to answer extensive questions about their data workforces, including about their ability to take breaks, appeal suspensions or access mental health resources when facing traumatising content. “Tech companies must not build AI on the backs of exploited workers,” write the Democrats, including Massachusetts Senator and former presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren. 

Along with the established tech giants, the letter’s recipients include the newer AI-focused firms OpenAI, Inflection AI, Scale AI and Anthropic.  

To develop AI products, US companies rely extensively on sub-contracted staff, located domestically or abroad, who are hired via outside staffing firms and often lack the benefits provided to firms’ own direct employees. Companies also rely on such work for other burdensome tasks, such as content moderation and product quality assurance.

Also Read

Amazon, Meta among firms to unveil AI safeguards after Biden's warning

Meta India partnership head Manish Chopra resigns; fourth exit in a year

What does Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg think of Apple and its new Vision Pro?

Amazon Prime Day: Customers can avail of up to 55% off on Fire TV devices

Microsoft 365 Copilot: Microsoft is bringing AI to its productivity apps

Moroccan quake survivors struggle even as response appears to scale up

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres praises India's Presidency of G20

Binance US CEO departs as crypto company cuts third of its workforce

Libya floods: 5,000 killed, over 10,000 missing; search operation underway

EU boosts green aviation with 70% sustainable fuel at airports by 2050

US presses on with fight against Google’s search and advertising clout

The Justice Department began questioning a former Google executive about billion-dollar deals with mobile carriers and others that helped keep Google the default search engine, as the second day of a once-in-a-generation antitrust trial got underway on Wednesday. Chris Barton, who was at Google from 2004 to 2011, said that the company was quick to see the advantage of people using Google search on Palm devices and early versions of smartphones.

Reuters
Topics : Artificial intelligence Google Alphabet Amazon Metaverse

First Published: Sep 14 2023 | 12:08 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesApple iPhone 15 USB-C port Adani-Hindenburg RowTop Headlines TodayStocks to WatchReliance RetailNipah VirusCitibank IndiaAsia Cup 2023 Points Table

Companies News

Citibank India launches WFH option for 12 months post maternity leaveReliance Retail in talks to raise $1.5 billion from existing investors

Election News

INDIA bloc's coordination panel to meet today at Sharad Pawar's residenceEverything you need to know about Telangana before Assembly elections 2023

India News

Nipah virus: Kerala announces number of measures to prevent contagionSpecial session of Parliament: All about the agenda, history and overview

Economy News

Gas prices likely pushed up inflation in Aug, other costs probably slowedIndia economy added 52 million new formal jobs in FY20-23: Report
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon