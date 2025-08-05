Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 06:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Brazil's Supreme Court orders house arrest for ex-President Jair Bolsonaro

Brazil's Supreme Court orders house arrest for ex-President Jair Bolsonaro

The court's Justice Alexandre de Moraes issued the order, saying in his decision that Bolsonaro had violated the precautionary measures imposed on him by posting content on his son's social media

"Nobody is happy with what Brazil is doing because Bolsonaro was a respected president" said Trump, he also added that Bolsonaro isn't a friend, but someone he knows. (Photo: WikiMedia Commons)

Prosecutors accuse Bolsonaro of heading a criminal organisation that plotted to overturn the election, including plans to kill President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva and a Supreme Court justice (Photo: WikiMedia Commons)

AP Sao Paulo
AP Sao Paulo
Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 6:50 AM IST

Brazil's Supreme Court on Monday ordered the house arrest for former President Jair Bolsonaro, on trial for allegedly leading a coup attempt after losing the 2022 election.

The court's Justice Alexandre de Moraes issued the order, saying in his decision that Bolsonaro had violated the precautionary measures imposed on him by posting content on his son's social media channels.

Prosecutors accuse Bolsonaro of heading a criminal organisation that plotted to overturn the election, including plans to kill President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva and a Supreme Court justice. Monday's order followed one from the top court last month that ordered Bolsonaro wear an electronic ankle monitor and imposed a curfew on his activities while the proceedings are underway.

 

The latest decision keeps the far-right leader under ankle monitoring, allows only family members and lawyers to visit him and seizes all mobile phones from his home in Rio de Janeiro.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Brazil Supreme Court Jair Bolsonaro Arrest

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 6:49 AM IST

