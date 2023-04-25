BRICS draws membership bids from 19 countries before annual summit

The foreign ministers from the five member states have all confirmed they’ll attend the discussions in June, Sooklal said. In addition to its membership, they will also discuss “hot spots” including Sudan, where a cease-fire appeared to take hold on Tuesday after 10 days of conflict.

China initiated the conversation about expansion when it was BRICS chair last year, as the world’s second-biggest economy tries to build diplomatic clout to counter the dominance of developed countries in the United Nations. The proposed enlargement triggered concern among other members that their influence will be diluted, especially if Beijing’s close allies are admitted. China’s gross domestic product is more than twice the size of all four other BRICS members combined.