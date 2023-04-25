close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

NASA issued alert as Asteroid 2023 HH3 passes close to the earth today

NASA issued the alert warning as an Asteroid is about to pass close to the Earth today, a bus size asteroid is passing at a speed of 48052 Km/h

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
asteroid

NASA issued the alert warning as an Asteroid is about to pass close to the Earth today,

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2023 | 1:06 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) issued an alert against an asteroid named Asteroid 2023 HH3 passing close to Earth today, i.e., April 25.
The passing distance between the Earth and the Asteroid is just around 402,000 kilometres which is quite the same distance as the moon.

According to NASA, Asteroid is approaching close to Earth and travelling at a speed of 48052 Km/h.
The Asteroid 2023 HH3 belongs to the Apollo group of Asteroids. These groups of asteroids are close to Earth and named after the homogenous 1862 Apollo Asteroid discovered in 1930 by German astronomer Karl Reinmuth.

The size of the Asteroid is close to 43 feet, which is almost equal to the size of a bus.

What are Asteroids?

Asteroids are small rocky objects surrounded by the orbit of the sun. The size of the Asteroids is much smaller than the sun.

Also Read

'Planet killer' asteroid to soon cross Earth's orbit, but poses no threat

NASA mission spots 2nd Earth-size world within 'habitable zone' of its star

NASA's Webb telescope spots its first Earth-like exoplanet: Researchers

US, Japan sign pact at Nasa Headquarters for deep space exploration

China to send 3 astronauts to own space station, eyes manned Moon mission

Xis effort to counter US narrative falters after China envoy angers Europe

Oil stable as investors ponder strong travel demand in China, rate hikes

Warring sides in Sudan conflict agree to 72-hour ceasefire, says Blinken

Iran slaps 'retaliatory' sanctions on EU, British individuals, entities

Pakistan-born journalist and columnist Tarek Fatah died due to cancer


In our solar system, there are millions of known Asteroids. Currently, there are around 1278661 asteroids in our cosmos.
These Asteroids are the leftovers from the formation of our solar system.

According to NASA, our solar system is 4.6 billion years old, and when a big cloud of gas and dust collapsed, the material fell to the centre of the cloud and formed the sun.

NASA monitors asteroids constantly

NASA and its subsidiaries constantly monitor the movement and speed of these Asteroids using telescopes and observatories like NEOWISE.

They also use ground-based telescopes such as the Atacama Large Millimetre/submillimetre Array (ALMA), based in the Antofagasta Region of the Atacama Desert in Chile.
Along with NASA, the European Space Agency is developing an early warning system for protecting Earth from these dangerous asteroids.
Topics : asteroids Asteroid hitting Earth Near earth asteroid

First Published: Apr 25 2023 | 1:04 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Xis effort to counter US narrative falters after China envoy angers Europe

Photo: Bloomberg, Xi Jingpin
4 min read

India, China agree to speed up Ladakh standoff resolution: Chinese ministry

Bumla: Indian and Chinese soldiers jointly celebrate the New Year 2019 at Bumla along the Indo-China border in Arunachal Pradesh | Photo: PTI
4 min read

Movement from north, east to South India to ensure demographic dividend: UN

United Nations
3 min read

Warring sides in Sudan conflict agree to 72-hour ceasefire, says Blinken

Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State
2 min read

Apple wins major antitrust case against Fortnite maker Epic Games

Apple inc (Wikimedia Commons)
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Low-cost airline kingpin Tony Fernandes prepares for life after Air Asia

Photo: Bloomberg
8 min read

Drunk man held for urinating on fellow passenger on board American Airlines

Drunk man held for urinating on fellow passenger on board American Airlines
2 min read

Live: PM Modi lays foundation stone of Digital Science Park in Kerala

Pm Modi
1 min read

Coca-Cola beats revenue estimates on steady demand despite price hikes

Bottles of Coca-Cola are seen at a Carrefour Hypermarket store in Montreuil, near Paris, France. (Photo: Reuters)
2 min read

World's richest man Bernard Arnault auditions his kids to run luxury empire

Photo: Reuters
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon