Friday, December 19, 2025 | 07:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Britain appoints new ambassador to US, replaces Epstein-linked diplomat

Britain appoints new ambassador to US, replaces Epstein-linked diplomat

Christian Turner was previously political director of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and high commissioner to Pakistan

Keir Starmer, Keir, Starmer, UK

The United Kingdom and United States have a very special relationship, and Christian's extensive experience as an outstanding diplomat will support this uniquely close bond: Starmer (Photo:PTI)

AP London
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 6:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer appointed a new UK ambassador to the United States on Thursday, replacing a diplomat who was fired over his over his links to the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Christian Turner, currently the UK's permanent representative to the United Nations, will replace Peter Mandelson, who was sacked in September because of his friendship with Epstein.

The appointment comes as US President Donald Trump has been critical of Europe and at a time when Starmer and his European peers are pushing to make sure that a US brokered peace plan between Russia and Ukraine does not leave Kyiv vulnerable.

 

The United Kingdom and United States have a very special relationship, and Christian's extensive experience as an outstanding diplomat will support this uniquely close bond and ensure it continues to flourish," Starmer said.

Turner, a veteran diplomat, will take on the role after US agreement. He was previously political director of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and high commissioner to Pakistan.

Mandelson, a veteran politician, had played a key role persuading the Trump administration not to slap heavy tariffs on British goods when the two countries announced a trade deal in May.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Bangladesh, Bangladesh Flag

Bangladesh's uprising leader dies in Singapore, Yunus urges peace

US employment gains hit 7-month low, labour force shrinks

US weekly jobless claims fall as labour market remains stable in December

US inflation

US core inflation unexpectedly eases to slowest pace since 2021

OpenAI

OpenAI talks funding at $750 bn valuation, could raise up to $100 bn

Donald Trump, Nicolas Maduro

Venezuela inflation soars 500% as Trump intensifies pressure on Maduro

Topics : Donald Trump Britain Britain PM UK United States Donald Trump administration

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 6:57 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament Winter Session LIVEBharat Taxi AppOneplus 15r LaunchedGoogle Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1Oneplus 15r ReviewUS Visa BulletinInternational Travel InsurancePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon