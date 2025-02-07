Business Standard

Britain orders Apple to give it access to users' encrypted accounts

Britain orders Apple to give it access to users' encrypted accounts

UK's office of the Home Secretary has served Apple with a document called a technical capability notice, ordering it to provide the access, as per Washington Post

Britain in January used its regulatory powers to launch an investigation into Apple and Google's smartphone operating systems (Photo: Reuters)

Feb 07 2025 | 2:15 PM IST

Britain's security officials have ordered that Apple create a so-called 'back door' allowing them to retrieve all the content any Apple user worldwide has uploaded to the cloud, The Washington Post reported on Friday citing people familiar with the matter. 
Rather than break the security promises it made to its users everywhere, Apple is likely to stop offering encrypted storage in the UK, the report said, citing unnamed sources. 
UK's office of the Home Secretary has served Apple with a document called a technical capability notice, ordering it to provide the access, as per Washington Post. 
Apple did not respond to a Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours. 
 
Britain's interior ministry did not immediately comment on the report. 

Britain in January used its regulatory powers to launch an investigation into Apple and Google's smartphone operating systems, app stores and browsers. 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 2:15 PM IST

