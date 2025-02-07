Business Standard

Apple previews robotic table-top lamp prototype: All you need to know

Apple previews robotic table-top lamp prototype: All you need to know

Apple describes the prototype as possessing both functional and expressive characteristics, enabling interaction through gestures, postures, and more

Apple's ELEGNT movement design

Harsh Shivam
Feb 07 2025 | 1:56 PM IST

Accelerating the development of consumer-centric robotic devices, Apple has previewed the working of a table-top lamp prototype featuring a robotic limb that can move and reposition itself based on user movements. In a recently published research paper titled ELEGNT, Apple described the prototype as possessing both functional and expressive characteristics, allowing it to interact with users through gestures, postures, and more.
 
With Apple reportedly developing multiple home-based robotic products, this prototype provides insight into the company’s potential direction in the segment.
 
What is Apple’s ELEGNT?
  ELEGANT is not the name of the prototype but a movement design framework for non-anthropomorphic robots—machines that do not resemble human forms. Apple's prototype lamp, for instance, features a multi-axial robotic limb, attached at one end to the base and at the other to the lamp.
 
 
Apple stated that the ELEGNT movement design combines expressive qualities such as intention, attention, and emotion with functional attributes like task fulfilment, spatial efficiency, and time management.

What sets Apple’s prototype apart?
  Apple’s research paper includes a preview video comparing a robot using the ELEGNT movement design with one exhibiting purely functional movements. While the function-based robot completes tasks more quickly—such as adjusting the light direction in response to a user’s gesture—the expressive robot factors in additional context, like user movement, to continuously adapt the lighting.
Apple's ELEGNT movement design demonstration
Apple's ELEGNT movement design demonstration (Screenshot)
Expressive robots also engage users more dynamically, incorporating gesture-based emotions into their actions. In one example from the video, a function-driven robot plays music while remaining stationary, whereas the expressive version moves its limb playfully to convey a sense of emotion.
 
Potential applications of the ELEGNT movement
  Apple is reportedly working on various robotic devices, with the most advanced being a home-oriented table-top device featuring an iPad-like display. This device is expected to include robotic limbs with actuators to tilt and reposition the screen in response to user activity.
By integrating the ELEGNT movement design, Apple could enhance this home display’s interactivity. The expressive movement framework may allow the device to track user gestures and reposition itself intuitively, making interactions feel more natural and engaging.

Topics : Apple artificial intelligence and robotics Robotics

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 12:35 PM IST

