Brookfield, Bloom Energy to launch up to $5 bn AI infra partnership

Brookfield, Bloom Energy to launch up to $5 bn AI infra partnership

Brookfield has been investing heavily in Europe and earlier this year laid out plans to invest 20 billion euros ($23.15 billion) to develop AI projects in France

The two companies said they are working on the design and delivery of AI factories globally, including a site in Europe that will be announced before the end of the year.

Reuters
Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 6:22 PM IST

Brookfield Asset Management said on Monday it will invest up to $5 billion in Bloom Energy's fuel cell technology to power artificial intelligence (AI) data centers. 
Shares of Bloom Energy were up 25% at $108.84 in premarket trading. 
Brookfield has been investing heavily in Europe and earlier this year laid out plans to invest 20 billion euros ($23.15 billion) to develop AI projects in France, making it Europe's largest AI infrastructure cluster. 
The two companies said they are working on the design and delivery of AI factories globally, including a site in Europe that will be announced before the end of the year.
 

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 6:22 PM IST

