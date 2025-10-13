Monday, October 13, 2025 | 05:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Brookfield to buy remaining stake in Oaktree for nearly $3 billion

Brookfield to buy remaining stake in Oaktree for nearly $3 billion

Under the terms of the deal, Brookfield Asset Management and its parent Brookfield will fund roughly $1.6 billion and $1.4 billion of the purchase price, respectively

Brookfield (Photo: Bloomberg)

Brookfield had bought most of Oaktree for roughly $5 billion in 2019, creating an alternative asset manager juggernaut to compete against heavyweights such as Blackstone. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Reuters
Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 5:56 PM IST

Investment firm Brookfield said on Monday it would buy the remaining 26% stake in Oaktree Capital Management, a manager of distressed debt assets, for about $3 billion. 
Under the terms of the deal, Brookfield Asset Management and its parent Brookfield will fund roughly $1.6 billion and $1.4 billion of the purchase price, respectively. 
Brookfield had bought most of Oaktree for roughly $5 billion in 2019, creating an alternative asset manager juggernaut to compete against heavyweights such as Blackstone.
 
The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026.
 

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 5:56 PM IST

