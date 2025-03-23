Sunday, March 23, 2025 | 07:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Calculus Group, HRDS India ink Rs 1,000-cr deal for AI-driven rural tech

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 23 2025 | 7:30 PM IST

Technology solutions provider Calculus Group has signed a memorandum with NGO HRDS India to deploy AI-enabled tools for developing a digital ecosystem in rural areas, a top company official said.

As per the agreement, Calculus Group will fulfil projects undertaken by HRDS India in the field of rural development, where technology will play a distinct role in social enablement.

Calculus Group Founder and CEO Sooraj Vasudevan said his company builds technology ecosystems for corporates and telecommunication companies and governments globally.

"Through this Rs 1,000 crore MoU with HRDS we are trying to emulate or replicate that in the context of the rural population and bring whatever pieces of technology needed to roll out and make an impact. It doesn't have to be a particular product," Vasudevan told PTI.

 

He said there can be few things that have to be put in place to develop the digital ecosystem like data connectivity, devices, etc, to enable digital payments.

"Whether it is in the vertical of healthcare or education sector or even skill development, there are multiple tools available which are quite common and available and being enjoyed by the urban population, which is not really made available to the rural public. The idea is to bring a portfolio, a cutting-edge portfolio to rural India. It has to be executed as a business, but over a period of time," Vasudevan said.

He said the company will introduce necessary elements as per the requirement in a particular area and HRDS will pay it based on the deployment of technology.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 23 2025 | 7:30 PM IST

