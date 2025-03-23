Sunday, March 23, 2025 | 12:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Pakistan, IMF agree to cut average applied tariffs by 43% over five years

Pakistan, IMF agree to cut average applied tariffs by 43% over five years

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) had long been raising concerns over the protection available to local industries

Pakistan Flag, Pakistan

The country has the third-highest trade-weighted average tariffs in South Asia at 10.6 per cent. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Islamabad
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 23 2025 | 12:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Pakistan and the IMF have made further adjustments to the economic liberalisation plan and agreed to cut weighted average applied tariffs to around 6 per cent a reduction of 43 per cent over five years in the protection level available to local industries, according to a media report.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) had long been raising concerns over the protection available to local industries, but Pakistani authorities were reluctant to open these areas.

The country has the third-highest trade-weighted average tariffs in South Asia at 10.6 per cent. After the implementation of the full liberalisation plan, it will have the lowest weighted average tariffs in the region.

 

A weighted average applied tariff is the average of effectively applied tariff rates, weighted by the value of imported goods to which they are applied.

The final adjustments were made during a virtual meeting held on Thursday, The Express Tribune newspaper reported quoting government sources.

Also Read

Pakistan Flag, Pakistan

Pak sends envoy to Afghanistan to discuss trade, terrorism and refugees

pakistan Flag

IMF proposes tax target of over Rs 15 trillion in Pakistan's next Budget

pakistan Flag

Balochistan leader Mahrang Baloch arrested while protesting in Pak's Quetta

Imran Khan

Imran Khan's party PTI denied permission to hold rally at Minar-i-Pakistan

Elon Musk, starlink

Elon Musk-owned Starlink gets NOC to launch services in Pakistan

It has been agreed that the weighted average applied tariffs will be reduced from the current 10.6 per cent to just around 6 per cent over five years, starting in July this year, they added.

This 43 per cent reduction in tariffs will completely open the economy to foreign competition.

But the reduction will be achieved under two different policies. Under the new National Tariff Policy, the weighted average tariffs will be reduced to 7.4 per cent by 2030.

To cut these further to around 6 per cent, the government will lower tariff protection available to the automobile sector through the Auto Industry Development and Export Policy (AIDEP) 2026-30 from July next year, according to the sources.

The Ministry of Commerce deals with the National Tariff Policy, while the Ministry of Industries is responsible for the AIDEP Policy.

Pakistan's agreement with the IMF on trade liberalisation comes at a time when the world is closing its borders to foreign companies.

Pakistan has assured the IMF that it will seek approval of the new tariff policy from the federal cabinet before the end of June. The tariff reduction will be implemented in the fiscal year 2025-26 budget, to be presented in Parliament in June.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Israel-Hamas, Israeli airstrike, Gaza Strip

US strikes Yemen airport, deploys second Navy carrier group to West Asia

US flag, US, united states

US lifts bounties on senior Taliban officials, including Sirajuddin Haqqani

Gaza, Israel-Gaza, Palestine

Israeli strikes kill 19 in Gaza, including senior Hamas political leader

Electric vehicle, electric car, EV

UK welfare spending cuts pose unexpected risk to carmakers' EV ambitions

Russian invasion of Ukraine

3 dead after Moscow targets Kyiv with drone attack ahead of ceasefire talks

Topics : Pakistan IMF tariffs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 23 2025 | 12:45 PM IST

Explore News

SRH vs RR Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Opening CeremonySRH vs RR Playing 11Gold Silver Price TodayActive Infra IPO Day 1Latest News LIVEDelhi Air QualityIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyMI vs CSK Playing 11IPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon