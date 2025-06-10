Tuesday, June 10, 2025 | 09:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
California moves court to block Trump's LA National Guard deployment

California moves court to block Trump's LA National Guard deployment

The move to block the deployment of National Guard troops follows tensions over anti-deportation protests in Los Angeles

Los Angeles Protest, Protest

The legal challenge comes shortly after Trump authorised the deployment of another 2,000 National Guard troops | (Photo:Reuters)

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 9:20 AM IST

California has asked a federal court to put a stay on US President Donald Trump’s decision to “illegally” deploy the state’s National Guard and US Marines in Los Angeles to quell ongoing protests, now entering their fourth day.
 
The request follows a wave of demonstrations triggered by anti-deportation sentiment after the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) conducted sweeping raids on June 6. ICE agents executed search warrants at several businesses across Los Angeles, leading to multiple arrests, including in the city’s fashion district and Home Depot parking lots, Associated Press reported.
 
Governor Gavin Newsom and California’s legal team have challenged Trump’s decision, calling it a misuse of executive authority. According to Bloomberg, the court filing accuses Trump of “repeatedly invoking emergency powers to exceed the bounds of lawful executive authority” and characterises the troop deployment as “another unprecedented power grab”.
 
 
The 22-page complaint, filed in a San Francisco federal court on June 10, states: “Deploying over 4,000 federalised military forces to quell a protest or prevent future protests despite the lack of evidence that local law enforcement was incapable of asserting control and ensuring public safety during such protests violates constitutional limits."
 
Newsom, a Democrat, has urged the court to void the president’s order and return command of the National Guard to state authorities.

Trump authorises additional troops

 
The legal challenge comes shortly after Trump authorised the deployment of another 2,000 National Guard troops. In addition, the Pentagon dispatched 700 US Marines to support federal immigration agents and law enforcement.
 
Calling the move “reckless”, Newsom criticised the escalation and posted on X: “This isn't about public safety. It's about stroking a dangerous President's ego.”
 
According to the Associated Press, the Marines have been sent from their base in Twentynine Palms to safeguard federal property and personnel, including immigration officers. 
 

Trump’s response to LA protests

 
Reacting to the protests, Trump described them on Truth Social as “migrant riots” and vowed continued enforcement operations.
 
In a directive issued on June 7, he invoked a legal provision that allows the president to deploy federal forces during insurrections or when federal authority is under threat.
 
Speaking to reporters on June 8 in New Jersey, Trump said: “There were violent people in Los Angeles, and they’re not gonna get away with it.”
 

California Governor: Troops not required

 
In a letter sent to Trump on June 8, Newsom asked that the National Guard deployment be rescinded, describing it as a “serious breach of state sovereignty”. He also urged protesters to remain peaceful and not play into what he characterised as Trump’s political agenda.
 

The story so far

 
The protests initially erupted in downtown Los Angeles and spread to Paramount on June 7, when demonstrators attempted to block Border Patrol vehicles near a Department of Homeland Security office.
 
The Department of Homeland Security said that 118 immigrants were arrested, five of whom had alleged ties to criminal organisations. DHS stated: “These violent activists won’t deter enforcement operations,” asserting that the arrested individuals faced serious charges including drug trafficking, assault, robbery, and alien smuggling.
 
Violence escalated on June 8, with incidents of vandalism and vehicle fires reported. While many early demonstrations remained peaceful, Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell later noted that the arrival of US Marines had caused coordination issues with local enforcement.
 
The situation in Los Angeles remains tense as the legal battle unfolds.
 

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 9:19 AM IST

