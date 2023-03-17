JUST IN
No, Israel has NOT found two cases of a new variant of coronavirus
It is duty of Twitter to provide details of users: Govt to K'taka HC
Govt bats for simultaneous polls; cites savings for public exchequer
Delhi HC orders DMRC to pay arbitral dues to Rinfra within a month
One-third of world's population suffers from sleep disorders: Experts
HP CM announces slew of schemes to promote green energy in state budget
Court reserves verdict on ED plea seeking extension of Sisodia's custody
Lok Sabha adjourned for day due to protests over Rahul's remarks in UK
Centre, Delhi govt to help pay DMRC award money it owes to DAMEPL: HC
Delhiites to get another ring road in major relief in congested areas
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
It is duty of Twitter to provide details of users: Govt to K'taka HC
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

No, Israel has NOT found two cases of a new variant of coronavirus

Media reports said that the new variant is a combination of BA.1 or Omicron and BA.2, a sub-variant of Omicron. But is that even true?

Topics
israel | Coronavirus | Coronavirus Tests

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

covid, corona, coronavirus
Representative Image (Photo: Bloomberg)

Media reports in India on Friday claimed that two cases of a new coronavirus variant had been reported in Israel. They said that the new variant is a combination of BA.1 or Omicron and BA.2, a sub-variant of Omicron. For this, most of the reports cited the Israeli daily Haaretz.

The reports also said that, according to Israel's health ministry, the patients had symptoms like fever, headache, and muscle aches. However, they did not require any specialised medical care. The patients, reportedly a couple in their 30s, most likely contracted the infection from their infant.

Has Israel found two cases of a new Covid variant?

In India, several media outlets reported the news on March 17, 2023. However, the Haaretz report that is being quoted is from March 16, 2022. This makes the news of a new variant in Israel false. Business Standard tried to find an official statement from Israel's health ministry but could not find it anywhere.

In fact, according to the country's rules, foreigners travelling to Israel do not need to be quarantined. The passengers even do not need a Covid-19 test before arriving in Israel.

As of March 17, data from John Hopkins University shows that new cases in Israel have been falling 8 per cent per week. Covid-related deaths have been falling by 26 per cent per week.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on israel

First Published: Fri, March 17 2023. 16:35 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU