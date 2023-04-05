close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

3 out of 4 Indians say they didn't take a Covid-19 test despite symptoms

According to a survey by LocalCircles, only 12% of over 11,000 respondents said they took an RTPCR test, while another 12% said they took both the RTPCR and RAT

BS Web Team New Delhi
A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a tourist for COVID-19 testing amid surge in coronavirus cases in some countries, at the eastern entrance of the Taj Mahal, in Agra.

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2023 | 3:09 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Three in four Indians that faced Covid-19 symptoms in the last month did not take a test to confirm their illness, a new survey released on Wednesday revealed. The findings come at a time when India recorded 4,435 Covid-19 cases, the highest in over five months.
The survey released by LocalCircles revealed that only 12 per cent of Indians with Covid-19 symptoms took the RT-PCR test. Another 12 per cent took both the RTPCR and the Rapid Antigen Test (RAT). The national survey was conducted on a sample size of over 11,000 across 303 districts of India. 66 per cent of respondents were men, while 34 per cent of respondents were women.

"Feedback in community discussions indicates that most people aren't considering taking the Covid test unless the individual experiencing them has co-morbidities or other conditions while the majority are just undertaking symptomatic treatment," the survey said.
Testing for Covid-19 is important because it is highly contagious. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends testing, tracing and isolation of Covid-19 patients. In its guidelines released in January, WHO recommended an isolation period of 5 days for even asymptomatic patients.

The cases have been on the rise across major cities in India. On Tuesday, New Delhi reported 521 new Covid cases with a positivity rate of 15.64 per cent.
"521 people have tested positive for Covid-19 infection in Delhi in the last 24 hrs. The national capital currently has 1,710 active cases of Covid-19," officials of the Delhi Health Department said.

Also Read

Finance minister asks public banks to take stress tests; what are these?

RT-PCR report of passengers from China, 4 other nations must: Official

Karnataka makes masks mandatory in public places, increases Covid testing

Covid testing jumps 57% in a fortnight, still lower than November level

Rising Covid cases in India a non-event for markets for now: Analysts

Cleanliness drives, bike rally to mark BJP's 43rd foundation day in Gujarat

Punjab govt to give all help to youth in setting up business ventures: Mann

Govt unveils plans to add 250GW renewable energy capacity in next 5 years

Whitewashing with a vengeance: Congress over deletions from NCERT textbooks

MHA asks states, UTs to ensure law and order during Hanuman Jayanti


It stated further that a total of 216 Covid patients recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 19,83,318.
Topics : Coronavirus | WHO | Rapid Antigen Testing | BS Web Reports

First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 3:02 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon