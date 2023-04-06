close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Canada: Hindu temple vandalised in Windsor, police launches investigation

A Hindu temple has been vandalised with anti-India graffiti in Windsor in Canada's Ontario, Windsor police said in a statement.

ANI Others
Windsor

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2023 | 10:27 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A Hindu temple has been vandalised with anti-India graffiti in Windsor in Canada's Ontario, Windsor police said in a statement.

The Windsor Police Service has started an investigation into the vandalism as a "hate-motivated incident" and two suspects are wanted in the incident.

According to the statement, police personnel were sent to the Hindu temple on April 5 after a report of hate-motivated vandalism.

"On April 5, 2023, officers were dispatched to a Hindu temple in the 1700 block of Northway Avenue following a report of hate-motivated vandalism. Officers discovered anti-Hindu and anti-India graffiti sprayed in black on an exterior wall of the building," Windsor Police said in the statement.

In the investigation, police officers obtained a video that shows two suspects in the area just after 12 am (local time).

" In the video, one suspect appears to commit the vandalism on the wall of the building while the other keeps watch," Windsor police said in the statement.

Also Read

Human trafficking moving deeper underground due to Covid-19: UN report

SC to hear Bilkis Bano's plea challenging remission to convicts on Dec 13

SC agrees to hear PILs on BBC's documentary on 2002 Gujarat riots

Kuki-Chin refugees continue to flee violence in Bangladesh hills

Bilkis Bano case: SC to hear pleas against release of 11 convicts on Nov 29

UN in touch with India for food supplies to Afghanistan: Official

Coal use climbs worldwide despite promises to slash it, says report

Samsung braces for worst profit in at least 14 years as tech demand withers

Potential US recession signal sets off global rush into Indonesian bonds

China vows 'resolute, effective' response to US meeting with Taiwan Prez

"At the time of the incident, one suspect wore a black sweater, black pants with a small white logo on the left leg, and black and white high-top running shoes. The second suspect wore black pants, a sweatshirt black shoes, and white socks," the police further said.

The Windsor police have called on residents in the immediate vicinity of the temple to check their home surveillance between 11 pm - 1 am (local time) for evidence of the suspects. Police have urged people to call the Mortality Unit if they have any information regarding the incident.

Earlier in February, the Ram Mandir in Canada's Mississauga was vandalised with anti-India graffiti. The Consulate General of India in Toronto condemned the defacing of the Mandir and requested Canadian authorities to investigate the incident and take prompt action against the perpetrators.

"We strongly condemn the defacing of Ram Mandir in Mississauga with anti-India graffiti. We have requested Canadian authorities to investigate the incident and take prompt action on perpetrators," tweeted the Consulate General of India in Toronto.

In January, a Hindu temple in Brampton was defaced with anti-India graffiti triggering outrage among the Indian community. The Consulate General of India in Toronto condemned the vandalism at the Gauri Shankar Mandir stating that the act has deeply hurt the sentiments of the Indian community in Canada.

The consulate office in a statement said, "We strongly condemn the defacing of Gauri Shankar Mandir in Brampton, a symbol of Indian heritage, with anti-India graffiti. The hateful act of vandalism has deeply hurt the sentiments of the Indian community in Canada. We have raised our concerns on the matter with Canadian authorities." Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown also condemned the vandalism of the temple.

Topics : Canada | Hindu temples | temple

First Published: Apr 06 2023 | 9:40 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

UBS is buying Credit Suisse's greenhouse emissions burden too: Report

Image
5 min read

Kiri Industries expresses trust in Singapore court, hopes fair decision

Image
2 min read

Russia ready to switch to yuan in foreign trade, says Vladimir Putin

Image
2 min read

After UBS merger, Credit Suisse planning layoffs in India back offices

Image
2 min read

Japan's Kishida, Zelenskyy hold talks on wide-ranging issues in Kyiv

Image
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon