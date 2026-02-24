Tuesday, February 24, 2026 | 07:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Canada prepares aid for Cuba amid fuel shortages worsened by US oil embargo

Canada prepares aid for Cuba amid fuel shortages worsened by US oil embargo

Cuba is facing an increasingly dire energy crisis, heightened after oil shipments from Venezuela, were halted when the US attacked the South American country in early January and arrested its leader

Cuba, Cuba flag

Air Canada and other airlines have cancelled flights to the Caribbean island because of a shortage of aviation fuel on the island | Image: Wikimedia commons

AP Toronto
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2026 | 7:19 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Canada announced Monday that it is working on an aid package for Cuba as it faces blackouts and severe fuel shortages worsened by a US oil embargo.

Foreign Minister Anita Anand declined to give details beyond that.

"We are preparing a plan to assist. We are not prepared at this point to provide any details of the announcement," Anand said.

Cuba is facing an increasingly dire energy crisis that has heightened in recent weeks after oil shipments from Venezuela, its main oil supplier, were halted when the US attacked the South American country in early January and arrested its leader. Mexico, another major supplier, then also suspended oil shipments under US pressure.

 

Air Canada and other airlines have cancelled flights to the Caribbean island because of a shortage of aviation fuel on the island.

Canadian tourism is vital to Cuba's economy. Global Affairs Canada, a governmental office, has said Canada is Cuba's second-largest source of direct investment to the island, particularly in the mining and tourism sectors.

Canada would join Mexico in providing aid.

Two Mexican Navy ships laden with humanitarian aid docked in Cuba earlier this month, two weeks after US President Donald Trump threatened to impose tariffs on countries that sell oil to the island, deepening an already severe economic and energy crisis in the Caribbean nation. The ships brought about 800 tons of goods, and another 1,500 tons of powdered milk and beans.

The economic crisis gripping Cuba since 2020 has been compounded by intensified US sanctions aimed at forcing a change in the island's political model. These pressures led to critical shortages and severe blackouts that peaked in early 2026.

Because Cuba produces only 40 per cent of its required fuel, it remains highly vulnerable to external blockades. While strong allies like Russia and China have condemned the US measures, their support has remained largely symbolic thus far.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Cuba US Cuba relations US-Cuba US-Cuba ties

First Published: Feb 24 2026 | 7:19 AM IST

