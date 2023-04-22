Canada provides new military aid package for Ukraine amid war with Russia

Canada is providing a new military aid package for Ukraine, the Department of National Defence has announced.

In a news release on Friday, the department said this 39 million Canadian dollars ($31 million) assistance includes 3.3 million litres of much-needed fuel supplies, modular floatation bridge assets to enable wet-gap crossing, medical first aid kits, as well as sniper rifles and ammunition.

This donation comes from the remaining funds across the government of Canada's various funding envelopes for military assistance to Ukraine, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the news release.

According to the release, all eight Leopard 2 main battle tanks committed by Canada to Ukraine have been delivered to Poland, and Canada has deployed three Leopard Gunnery Skills Trainers to assist with efforts to train Ukrainian tank crews on the operation and tactics of the Leopard 2 tanks.

Since February 2022, Canada has committed over 1 billion Canadian dollars in military assistance to Ukraine, which includes eight Leopard 2 main battle tanks, a National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System, 39 armoured combat support vehicles, anti-tank weapons, and high-resolution drone cameras.

--IANS

Also Read Russian-made missile fell in eastern part of our country, killing 2: Poland UK announces new tranche of sanctions against Russia over Ukraine war UN draft resolution calls for peace to ensure Ukraine's sovereignty European Union slaps sanctions on top Russia officials, banks, trade Putin's invasion of Ukraine has been a test for the ages, says Biden Pak govt borrows PKR 239 bn credit from State Bank of Pakistan: Report Oliver Dowden named UK's new deputy prime minister, after Raab resigns Joe Biden 2024 splits Democrats but most would back him: AP-NORC poll US bank deposits fall $76.2 bn, led by large institutions: Fed data LinkedIn co-founder defends funding rape accuser suit against Trump

int/sha