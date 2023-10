Canada’s ranking has slipped one notch on the list of top jurisdictions for foreign portfolio investor (FPI) flows into India.

At the end of September, Norway edged past Canada as the seventh largest source of foreign capital into India. However, the drop in Canada’s ranking hasn’t come on the back of large-scale redemptions, as the assets under custody (AUC) of Canada-domiciled FPIs rose nearly 1 per cent month-on-month to Rs 1.8 trillion – slightly below the overall FPI AUC growth