Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Canada's Lynx Air to shut down, leaving no clarity for customers on refunds

Just a week ago, Lynx posted on X that it was adding a third country to its network with flights between Toronto and Cancun, Mexico

Airports, nearby areas may not get 5G network services anytime soon

AP Toronto
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2024 | 6:44 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Canadian discount airline Lynx Air will shut down on Monday and suggested that it could cancel many flights over the weekend too, leaving customers scrambling to make new travel plans.
Lynx announced the shutdown late Thursday and told customers to contact their credit-card company about getting a refund for cancelled flights. The Calgary, Alberta, airline said it could not help with refunds.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Canada's transport minister, Pablo Rodriguez, said he was following Lynx's announcement that it was filing for restructuring. He said he expected Lynx to help passengers get home and fully refund customers.
The shutdown will take effect early Monday. On its website, the airline said, we will continue to operate the majority of our flights through this weekend.
The airline said it put tremendous work into growth after launching the Lynx brand two years ago, but that inflation, fuel costs, competition and other factors have ultimately proven too steep a mountain for our organisation to overcome.
Lynx, previously known as Enerjet, made its first flight in April 2022 and competed for leisure travellers against Air Canada and its Rouge subsidiary, WestJet and Flair Airlines.
Just a week ago, Lynx posted on X that it was adding a third country to its network with flights between Toronto and Cancun, Mexico.

Also Read

New Year's Eve in Delhi: Traffic advisory to check before you head out

Air passenger traffic continues to grow, reaches 98.2% of pre-Covid levels

Delhi airport passenger traffic between April-October highest ever: GMR

Disruption in UK air traffic control caused by 'incorrect' flight data

Bengaluru begins testing new adaptive Japanese traffic signal tech

Israel kills 100 Palestinians in 24 hrs amid hold on cease-fire talks

In support of IVF Trump calls on Alabama lawmakers to protect access

Three injured in blast in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

China state council vows measures to lure foreign investment: Report

China's Xi Jinping seeks to boost auto, appliance sales in consumer push

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Air Canada Airline sector Civil Aviation Air passenger traffic private airlines

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 24 2024 | 6:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveIND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1 LIVE SCOREShaitaan TrailerVodafone Idea Share PriceGold PriceHiranandani GroupBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon