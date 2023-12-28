Sensex (    %)
                        
China aims to build more than half of world's cleaner-fuel ships by 2025

It did not give any estimates of the number of ships involved but said China would build more vessels powered by lower-carbon fuels as part of Beijing's push to become carbon neutral by 2060

China Flag

The environmental overhaul of the Chinese shipping industry would be completed by 2030

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 28 2023 | 4:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

China has set itself the goal of producing more than half of the world's ships powered by cleaner fuels by 2025, in guidelines published by the industry ministry on Thursday.

It did not give any estimates of the number of ships involved. But the guidelines said China would build more vessels powered by lower-carbon fuels such as methanol and liquefied natural gas, part of Beijing's push to become carbon neutral by 2060.
"Implement innovation in ship engines, improve the efficiency of traditional fuel and LNG marine engines, and steadily increase the use of LNG in marine engines at scale," the document issued by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said.

Key enterprises have made progress in reducing pollution and carbon emissions with the comprehensive energy consumption per 10,000 yuan dropping by 13.5% from 2020 levels, it added.

The environmental overhaul of the shipping industry would be completed by 2030, it added.

Topics : China Shipping industry methanol-based ship fuel Beijing LNG

First Published: Dec 28 2023 | 4:53 PM IST

