Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / World News / China: Anti-dumping probe into canola imports as Canada imposes EV tariff

China: Anti-dumping probe into canola imports as Canada imposes EV tariff

China's rapeseed meal futures on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange jumped 5.49% to 2,363 yuan ($331.80) per metric ton following the announcement, hitting its highest since Aug. 6

oil, oilseed, production, edible

"Affected by the unfair competition of the Canadian side, China's domestic rapeseed-related industries continued to suffer losses," it said

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 10:35 AM IST

Listen to This Article

China said on Tuesday it plans to start an anti-dumping investigation into canola imports from Canada, after Ottawa moved to impose tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, sending prices of domestic rapeseed oil futures to a one-month peak.
 
Canada has followed the lead of the United States and European Union, and announced last week a 100% tariff on imports of Chinese electric vehicles and a 25% tariff on imported steel and aluminium from China.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"China strongly deplores and firmly opposes the discriminatory unilateral restrictive measures taken by Canada against its imports from China despite the opposition and dissuasion of many parties," a commerce ministry spokesperson said in a statement.
Canada is the world's top exporter of canola, used in food and biofuel. China is the world's biggest oilseed buyer.
 
"Canada's canola exports to China have increased significantly and are suspected of dumping, reaching US$3.47 billion in 2023, with a 170% year-on-year increase in volume and a continuous decline in prices," the ministry said.
 
"Affected by the unfair competition of the Canadian side, China's domestic rapeseed-related industries continued to suffer losses," it said.
 

More From This Section

Kim Jong Un

N Korea shows new drone attacking target as Seoul, US hold military drills

Cathay Pacific

What is the issue with Cathay Pacific's A350 engines: All you need to know

Kamala Harris, Kamala, Harris

US elections: Kamala Harris pitches to union workers at Labour Day rally

Red Sea

Iranian backed Yemen's Houthi rebels target oil tanker in Red Sea

Elon Musk

Elon Musk to celebrate PM Meloni as Italy eyes space sector investment

China's rapeseed meal futures on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange jumped 5.49% to 2,363 yuan ($331.80) per metric ton following the announcement, hitting its highest since Aug. 6.
 
China will also initiate an anti-dumping investigation into some Canadian chemical products, the spokesperson added.
China intends to resort to the World Trade Organization dispute settlement mechanism for Canada's relevant practices, the spokesperson said.

Also Read

Tesla

Tesla plans six-seat Model Y, production slated for 2025 in China

Africa, China

Xi Jinping wants bigger returns, fewer headaches from African debt deals

China, Japan

China warns Japan of economic retaliation for possible new chip curbs

Premiumartificial intelligence machine learning

Why it will be a mistake to ignore GenAI lessons coming from China

In one rare situation, there is a case for some protectionism against imports from China

'India's dependence on Chinese imports for MSME goods has been declining'

Topics : China Import duty oilseed Canada

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 03 2024 | 10:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon