Friday, February 27, 2026 | 03:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / China expresses concern, urges Pakistan-Afghanistan to reach ceasefire soon

China expresses concern, urges Pakistan-Afghanistan to reach ceasefire soon

Pakistan and Afghanistan are close neighbours, and both are neighbouring countries of China

Afghanistan flag, Pakistan flag, Afghanistan-Pakistan

Representative image from file.

Press Trust of India Beijing
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2026 | 3:26 PM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Listen to This Article

China on Friday called on Pakistan and Afghanistan to work out a ceasefire while expressing concern over the escalation of the conflict between the two countries.

China is closely following the developments of the situation in the conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a media briefing here, responding to questions on the current conflict between the two countries.

Pakistan and Afghanistan are close neighbours, and both are neighbouring countries of China. As a neighbour and friend, China is deeply concerned about the escalation of the conflict and deeply saddened by the casualties caused by the conflict, Mao said.

 

She said China supports combating all forms of terrorism and calls on both sides to exercise calm and restraint, properly resolve their differences and disputes through dialogue and consultation, and realise a ceasefire as soon as possible to avoid more suffering.

The de-escalation serves the fundamental interests of the two countries and peoples, and will help uphold peace and stability in the region, she said.

Also Read

Afghanistan flag, Pakistan flag, Afghanistan-Pakistan

Kabul, Kandahar hit as Pakistan declares 'open war' against Afghanistan

AI, Artificial Intelligence

How China using cheap AI will get the world hooked on its technology

Afghanistan Flag

Afghanistan sets lighter penalty for wife-beating than animal fights

Afghanistan flag, Pakistan flag, Afghanistan-Pakistan

Over 130 Afghan Taliban fighters killed in response to border attacks: Pak

Afghanistan flag, Pakistan flag, Afghanistan-Pakistan

Pakistan strikes Kabul, other provinces hours after Afghan retaliation

She also said China has been mediating between the two countries through its own channels and stands ready to continue to play a constructive role in de escalating the situation and improving relations between the two countries, Mao said.

In response to a question on whether China is considering evacuating Chinese nationals and companies from Pakistan and Afghanistan or suspending relevant flights due to the fierce cross-border clashes between the two countries, Mao said, "We are closely following the development of the situation and will provide necessary assistance to Chinese nationals in need."  China maintains close ties with Pakistan and Afghanistan through a tripartite mechanism, conducting periodic meetings to iron out differences over Islamabad's repeated allegations against Kabul of hosting Pakistan's militant groups, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and Baloch Liberation Army.

The Afghan Taliban firmly reject the allegations of harbouring Pakistan militants and blame the Pakistani army's aggressive actions, including airstrikes on Kabul, for the escalation of the conflict.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Nepal curfew, Nepal Security, Nepal

Nepal to hold first election since Gen Z protests with three PM contenders

UK, Green Party, Hannah Spencer

UK's Green Party wins parliamentary by-election, seizes Labour stronghold

A drone flies over a neighborhood in Houston, Texas

Singapore's Thakral to manufacture drone components in India from May

Demolition of the East Wing of the White House, during construction on the new ballroom extension of the White House in Washington

Judge rejects request to block Trump WH from building $400 mn ballroom

US flag, USA

US offers $10 mn reward for capture of Mexican Sinaloa cartel brothers

Topics : China Pakistan Afghanistan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 27 2026 | 3:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Today LIVEStocks to Watch TodayONGC Options StrategyOil Price OutlookIndia Semifinal Qualification ScenarioGold and Silver Rate todayDelhi Excise Policy CasePak Open War Against AfghanistanAirtel Share PricePakistan Afghanistan Conflict