Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

China hits back at US, EU, UK for Russia-related curbs on its firms

On Friday, the Biden admin announced new trade curbs on 93 entities from Russia, China, Turkey, UAE, Kyrgyzstan, India and South Korea for supporting Russia's war effort in Ukraine

China flag

(Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India Beijing
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2024 | 4:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

 China firmly opposes the decisions of Britain, the European Union and the United States to impose sanctions on its companies for Russia-related reasons, its commerce ministry said on Monday.
 
On Friday, the Biden administration announced new trade curbs on 93 entities from Russia, China, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Kyrgyzstan, India and South Korea for supporting Russia's war effort in Ukraine.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The EU had approved on Wednesday its own package of sweeping sanctions against Russia, including some against three Chinese firms and one Hong Kong-based company, while curbs announced by Britain on Thursday included sanctions on three Chinese electronics companies.
 
"China will resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises," the commerce ministry said in three statements on its website.
 
The latest tranche of sanctions is designed to prevent firms around the world circumventing measures already adopted to keep Moscow from procuring military hardware or equipment needed to replenish its munitions and other military items.
 
Saturday marked the second anniversary of Russia's war in Ukraine, which began on Feb. 24, 2022.
 
China warned the European Union and Britain the measures would have a "negative impact" on economic and trade ties, but did not make use of the phrase in its statement aimed at the United States.

Also Read

EU's latest sanctions against Russia include Indian, Chinese companies

India cautious as West makes new plan for economic sanctions on Russia

US imposes new round of sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine

TMS Ep637: India at WTO, hybrid vs EV cars, markets, economic sanctions

G20 Summit: Chinese delegations refuse to cooperate with security over bags

Palestinian PM submits govt's resignation in a bid to usher reforms

Israel accused of blocking aid to Gazans in violation of a UN court order

Global economy weighed down by war, uncertainty & instability: WTO chief

UN member states meet to plan how to tackle world's environmental crises

S Korea sets Feb 29 as deadline for its young doctors to return to work

Topics : China US UK Russia Ukraine Conflict Russia US sanctions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 26 2024 | 4:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveIND vs ENG 4th Test Day 4 LIVE SCOREPM Narendra ModiArvind KejriwalGold Price TodayPaytm Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon