China objects India's proposal to blacklist JeM leader Abdul Rauf Azhar

China has objected to a proposal by India to blacklist senior Jaish-e Mohammed (JEM) terrorist Abdul Rauf Azhar at the United Nations.

Press Trust of India United Nations
India China

Representative Image

1 min read Last Updated : May 10 2023 | 11:28 PM IST
China has objected to a proposal by India to blacklist senior Jaish-e Mohammed (JEM) terrorist Abdul Rauf Azhar at the United Nations.

It is learnt that China objected to the proposal from India to add the leader of a Pakistan-based terror organisation to the UN Security Council's 1267 ISIL and Al Qaida Sanctions list.

Rauf Azhar, born in 1974 in Pakistan, had been sanctioned by the US in December 2010.

In August last year, China put a hold on the proposal by India and the US to designate Rauf Azhar as a global terrorist and subject him to an assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo.

The US Department of Treasury had in December 2010 designated Abdul Rauf Azhar, a senior leader of Jaish-e Mohammed (JEM), for acting for or on behalf of JEM".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : China India Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists United Nations

First Published: May 10 2023 | 11:53 PM IST

