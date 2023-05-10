China objects India's proposal to blacklist JeM leader Abdul Rauf Azhar

China has objected to a proposal by India to blacklist senior Jaish-e Mohammed (JEM) terrorist Abdul Rauf Azhar at the United Nations.

It is learnt that China objected to the proposal from India to add the leader of a Pakistan-based terror organisation to the UN Security Council's 1267 ISIL and Al Qaida Sanctions list.

Rauf Azhar, born in 1974 in Pakistan, had been sanctioned by the US in December 2010.

In August last year, China put a hold on the proposal by India and the US to designate Rauf Azhar as a global terrorist and subject him to an assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo.

The US Department of Treasury had in December 2010 designated Abdul Rauf Azhar, a senior leader of Jaish-e Mohammed (JEM), for acting for or on behalf of JEM".

Also Read NIA raids several places in Bihar as part of crackdown on govt-banned PFI Abolish veto rights or give them to new permanent members in UNSC: India Added value to Council: Russia backs India's permanent membership at UNSC India asks UNSC reform docs name opponents of African permanent seats India 'closely monitoring' security situation in Afghanistan, UNSC told EU proposes tougher cybersecurity labelling for Amazon, Google, MS Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif says protesters to be dealt with 'iron fist' Russia restores visa-free access for Georgians, lifts flight ban Guterres calls for respect of due process, refrain from violence in Pak US consumer inflation eases to 4.9% in April after advancing 5% YoY in Mar