Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif says protesters to be dealt with 'iron fist'

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday condemned the deadly protests by the supporters of former premier Imran Khan after his arrest in a corruption case and warned to deal with demonstrators with an iron fist.
The prime minister made a brief address to the nation after the country was rocked by deadly violence during the last two days which saw attacks on military installations and state properties.
Attack on public property is an act of terrorism and enmity towards the country, the prime minister said, adding that those taking the law into their own hands would be dealt with an iron fist.
They will be given an exemplary punishment, he said.
The premier said the protection of the State and ideology of Pakistan is more precious to us than our lives and we will not allow anyone to conspire against it and vowed to defeat the "nefarious designs of enemies.
Also Read
Imran Khan says PM Shehbaz Sharif will have to take trust vote: Report
Pakistan PM Shehbaz ready to sacrifice political capital at IMF altar
Imran Khan gives clean chit to US, blames Bajwa for removing him as PM
Imran Khan wants to ruin Pakistan through agitation: Shehbaz Sharif
Decision on next Pakistan Army chief being made in London: Imran Khan
Russia restores visa-free access for Georgians, lifts flight ban
Guterres calls for respect of due process, refrain from violence in Pak
US consumer inflation eases to 4.9% in April after advancing 5% YoY in Mar
UK ditches post-Brexit plan to scrap thousands of EU laws by year's end
Imran indicted, Pakistan burns; rupee falls all-time low to 287.29 vs $
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)