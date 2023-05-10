close

Russia restores visa-free access for Georgians, lifts flight ban

Russia unilaterally imposed the ban in 2019 after a wave of anti-Kremlin protests in Georgia

Putin

1 min read Last Updated : May 10 2023 | 11:42 PM IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday abolished visas for Georgian nationals and lifted a 2019 ban on direct flights to the South Caucasus nation, a move that comes amid rocky relations between the two countries and that was quickly denounced by Georgia’s president as a “provocation.” 
 
According to a decree Putin signed, starting from May 15, Georgian nationals will be allowed to enter Russia without visas — unless they’re coming to Russia to work or to stay for longer than 90 days.
 
Another presidential decree lifts a ban on direct flights by Russian airlines to Georgia. Russia unilaterally imposed the ban in 2019 after a wave of anti-Kremlin protests in Georgia. The decrees come a day after leaders of several Central Asian and South Caucasus nations stood beside Putin at a military parade marking the anniversary of Nazi Germany's defeat in World War II, in what looked like the Kremlin seeking to show that Russia still had allies and was not completely isolated. ap

Topics : Vladimir Putin Russia

First Published: May 10 2023 | 11:42 PM IST

