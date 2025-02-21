Friday, February 21, 2025 | 07:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
China opposes US State Dept's revised fact sheet, alleges misrepresentation

China opposes US State Dept's revised fact sheet, alleges misrepresentation

Changes made by the US State Department on its 'US-China Relations' page and 'US Relations With China' fact sheet misrepresent the facts, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said

china Flag, China

Guo further urged the US to stop misleading both the American public and the international community, and stop pressurising China (Photo: Shutterstock)

ANI Asia
Feb 21 2025 | 7:13 AM IST

Following the US State Department's revision of its China fact sheet, which now highlights economic concerns, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson expressed opposition and condemned the changes as a misrepresentation of facts, and accusing the US of attacking China's foreign policy.

While addressing a press briefing on Thursday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said, "The changes made by the US State Department on its 'US-China Relations' page and 'US Relations With China' fact sheet misrepresent the facts, attack China's foreign policy, and peddle the so-called China-US strategic competition. We strongly deplore and firmly oppose it."

He added, "China's US policy is consistent and clear. We are committed to viewing and developing China-US ties in line with the three principles put forth by President Xi Jinping, namely mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation. We are equally determined to defend our sovereignty, security and development interest."

 

Guo further urged the US to stop misleading both the American public and the international community, and stop pressurising China.

"We urge the US to act on the important common understandings reached by the two presidents during their phone call, stop misleading the US people and the international community, stop smearing and putting pressure on China, view and handle China-US relations in an objective and rational way, and jointly promote the steady, sound and sustainable development of China-US relationship," Guo said.

Meanwhile, the update made by the US Department of State in its online fact sheet on America's relations with Taiwan has drawn flak from China, with the latter accusing the Trump administration of serious regression for its position on Taiwan, CNN reported.

As per CNN, China has accused the Trump administration of "serious regression" in its position on Taiwan, after the State Department removed a line from its website stating that the US does not support Taiwan's independence.

According to CNN, the State Department dropped the phrase "we do not support Taiwan independence" as a part of the "routine" update to its online fact sheet on US relations with Taiwan last week.

First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 7:13 AM IST

