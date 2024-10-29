Business Standard
Home / World News / China President Xi urges govt officials to push for reform, meet targets

China President Xi urges govt officials to push for reform, meet targets

Xi also called on the provinicial officials to meet the country's annual economic and social development targets within the next two months

Xi Jinping, Jinping, China President

(Photo: Reuters)

Reuters BEIJING
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 5:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chinese President Xi Jinping urged senior provincial government officials to "pool their strength" to pursue the country's reform goals, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday.
 
In a speech, the leader of the world's second-largest economy said all regions and departments should "conscientiously implement a series of major initiatives identified". He did not elaborate on the initiatives. 
Xi also called on the provinicial officials to meet the country's annual economic and social development targets within the next two months. 
China pledged earlier this month to "significantly increase" debt issuance as part of a stimulus package aimed at reviving its sputtering economy. It did not state the overall size of the package. 
 
Sources told Reuters that Beijing is considering approving next week the issuance of over 10 trillion yuan ($1.4 trillion) in extra debt in the next few years to revive its economy, in a fiscal package expected to be further bolstered if Donald Trump wins the U.S. election.

Also Read

PremiumIndian Prime minister Narendra Modi, Chinese Premiere Xi Jinping

Modi-Xi summit: A cautious step, but India must not lower its guard

PremiumIndian Prime minister Narendra Modi, Chinese Premiere Xi Jinping

Qualified restart: Modi-Xi talks pave the way for new opportunities

Narendra Modi, Xi Jinping

Modi, Xi meet in Kazan carries great significance to improve ties: China

Indian Prime minister Narendra Modi, Chinese Premiere Xi Jinping

Xi Jinping agrees 'in principle' to PM Modi's suggestions on improving ties

Narendra Modi, Xi Jinping

Xi, PM Modi breakthrough came after months of pressure from Indian CEOs

Topics : Xi Jinping China

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 5:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon