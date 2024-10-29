Business Standard
Home / World News / US election uncertainty, rate cut bets pin gold near record high levels

US election uncertainty, rate cut bets pin gold near record high levels

U.S. gold futures gained 0.2% to $2,760.80

Gold

Markets are pricing in about 96% chance of a 25-basis-point rate cut by the Fed, according to CME's FedWatch Tool (Photo: Shutterstock)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 5:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold prices hovered near all-time high levels on Tuesday, aided by U.S. election uncertainty and expectations of an interest rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve in November, while focus was also on a series of economic data.

Spot gold was up 0.3% to $2,748.64 per ounce as of 1031 GMT, just shy of a record high of $2,758.37 hit last Wednesday.

U.S. gold futures gained 0.2% to $2,760.80.

"Gold bulls appear to be taking advantage of the recent pause in the U.S. dollar's and yields ascent, while still enjoying the tailwinds from Fed rate cut expectations and U.S. election risks," said Han Tan, chief market analyst at Exinity Group.[USD/][US/]

 

"Gold should retain its upward bias and may even flirt with $2,800 in the days ahead, as long as U.S. election risks continue weighing on market sentiment while Fed rate cut expectations remain intact."

With the Federal Reserve's rate decision due on Nov. 7, investors will be scrutinizing U.S. job openings at 1400 GMT, ADP employment on Wednesday, U.S. Personal Consumption Expenditures on Thursday, and payrolls report on Friday to gauge their influence on the U.S. central bank's move.

More From This Section

bp logo

BP profit slumps to $2.3 bn on weak refining margins, oil trading results

Israel strike

Israel strikes 200 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon; Gaza raids continue

SpaceX Satellite Launch

Elon Musk-led SpaceX plans to launch 20 Starlink internet satellites today

Joe Biden, Biden

Treasury issues rule to block US from helping China develop advanced tech

Israel attack, Hezbollah

Israeli strike in northern Gaza killed 34 people, says Palestinian official

Markets are pricing in about 96% chance of a 25-basis-point rate cut by the Fed, according to CME's FedWatch Tool.

Bullion thrives in a low interest rate environment and is considered a hedge against political and economic uncertainty.

Competition between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris remains tight ahead of the Nov. 5 presidential election.

From the technical point of view, the Relative Strength Index currently at 69 suggests that the gold price is approaching the "overbought" territory, starting at 70.[TECH/C]

Spot silver was up 1.1% to $34.06 per ounce and platinum rose 1.4% to $1,047.84.

Palladium rose 0.9% to $1,230.50, after hitting a 10-month high earlier in the session on concerns over sanctions on top producer Russia.

 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Class, School, Teacher, Students, Student, Education, Study, Classroom

Teachers on election duty violate 'right to education': Parents move HC

Eknath Shinde, Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena split, Maratha unrest: How will Maharashtra vote on November 20?

Polling official, EVM, election

Maharashtra to vote on Nov 20, Jharkhand on Nov 13 & 20; results on Nov 23

Elections, voting, Lok Sabha elections

Maharashtra, Jharkhand Assembly election dates to be announced today

vote, election, voting, Voter, Haryana Election

Polling for gram panchayats underway in Punjab amid tight security

Topics : Election news USA democracy Gold

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 5:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon