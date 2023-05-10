close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

China's focus on industrialisation fueled growth, but at cost of citizen

China's focus on industrialisation helped it achieve rapid growth, but it has cost its citizen their lives, as numerous people are dying in the country due to air pollution, Just Earth news reported

ANI Asia
China Flag

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

2 min read Last Updated : May 10 2023 | 4:45 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Severe air pollution proves fatal for Chinese citizens as China's focus on industrialisation helped it achieve rapid economic growth, but it has cost its citizen their lives, as numerous people are dying in the country due to air pollution, Just Earth news reported.

Every year, air pollution in China claims the lives of almost two million people. In China, untimely fatalities are being brought on by the emission of mercury, greenhouse gases, and other dangerous substances.

PM2.5, or fine particulate matter, is a particularly dangerous pollutant that has a diameter of 2.5 micrometres or less. In terms of deaths brought on by PM 2.5, China comes in fourth place globally.

In contrast to the recommended global threshold of 5 micrograms per cubic metre, its concentration in China in the last ten years was between 50 and 60 micrograms. According to Just Earth News, a team of Chinese researchers discovered that between 2000 and 2016, air pollution caused the early deaths of around 30.8 million people in China.

Chinese people's lungs and cardiovascular systems are deeply affected by the fine and microscopic particles in the filthy air they breathe. This is causing a number of illnesses, including respiratory infections, heart disease, lung cancer, heart attack, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Fudan University researchers in Shanghai came to the conclusion that Chinese people were more likely to experience arrhythmias, or irregular or abnormal heartbeats, after surveying 200 Chinese hospitals, Just Earth news reported.

Also Read

Indian economy to grow 6.5% in FY24; CAD may widen further: Economic Survey

Are the rising Covid-19 cases in China a worry for India?

IMF raises Asia's growth forecast to 4.6%; India, China to be key drivers

BRICS surpass G7 GDP, India, China major economies with fast growth

Slower annual economic growth will be good for India, for now: Economists

No intention of benefiting from war in Ukraine: China Foreign Minister

Debt limit battle: Joe Biden ramps up pressure on House GOP lawmakers

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan's arrest: What is the Al-Qadir Trust case?

Pak's anti-graft body declares PM, son innocent in a money laundering case

Imran's party files petition in Pakistan SC to challenge IHC's verdict

Due to increased spending to lessen the negative impacts of air pollution on children's health, severe air pollution also encourages Chinese parents to consider having children. Air pollution increased as a result of growing industrialization, urbanisation, and higher energy consumption brought on by development activities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : China economic growth

First Published: May 10 2023 | 6:34 PM IST

Latest News

View More

China's focus on industrialisation fueled growth, but at cost of citizen

China Flag
2 min read

JSW Steel crude steel production grows 7% YoY to 1.7 MT in April

jsw
1 min read

UP Assembly bypolls: Suar records over 33% polling, 32% in Chanbey

seaplane crash, sydney
3 min read

Dhanuka looks to invest in startups; urges crackdown on fake pesticides

Agriculture, farming
2 min read

500 mn cyberattacks blocked in India in Q1 2023, attacks grew 29% globally

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

US Jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse, awards E Jean Carroll $5 mn

Donald Trump
4 min read

Pakistan keen to pay for more Russian oil imports with Chinese Yuan

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Imran Khan to face Pakistan court after his arrest sparks violence

Imran Khan
4 min read

LIVE: PTI chief Imran Khan presented at Islamabad Police Lines for hearing

Imran Khan
2 min read

PTI to move SC against Court upholding Imran Khan's arrest: Fawad Chaudhry

Imran Khan
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon