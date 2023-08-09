Confirmation

761 terror attacks, 174 civilian deaths in J&K in last 5 yrs: Home Ministry

The hinterlands of the country have witnessed five terrorist incidents in the last five years with more than half of them in 2022 alone

Illustration by Binay Sinha

Illustration by Binay Sinha

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2023 | 4:35 PM IST
According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, Jammu and Kashmir witnessed 761 terrorist incidents between 2018 to 2022. All these attacks have accumulated to 174 civilian deaths.

The highest number of attacks per this report was recorded in 2018, with 228 terrorist-initiated incidents which took the lives of 40 civilians. The numbers have reduced since then, with 2019 reporting 126 terror attacks and 39 deaths, 2020 with 126 attacks and 32 civilian casualties, 2021 recorded 129 attacks and 37 deaths, and 2022 had the lowest in the list with 125 terror incidents and 26 civilian deaths.

Under the "Central Scheme for Assistance to Civilian Victims", the MHA assists the affected people with assistance and immediate help when possible, as well as, maintenance support to their families. The scheme, which has been in operation since 2008, offers compensation of up to Rs 5 lakh.
The report further noted that there were 626 counter-terror operations in the same period, accounting for 35 civilian deaths.
 
Additionally, 308 security personnel died in these incidents, and 1,002 terrorists were eliminated.

In the country's hinterlands, five terror attacks were recorded between 2018 to 2022. There was one incident in 2018 and 2021, while 2022 made up for the remaining three, which indicates a growing concern for these attacks in the region. 

The only recorded civilian death occurred in 2018, and the one terrorist casualty was in 2022. No armed personnel were harmed in these incidents.
 

First Published: Aug 09 2023 | 4:35 PM IST

