Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Army orders investigation into deaths of three civilians in J-K's Poonch

The three civilians were allegedly picked up by the Army for questioning in the wake of the killing of four Army jawans in an ambush by unidentified terrorists in Poonch on December 21

Army vehicles outside the Bathinda military station on Wednesday | Photo: PTI

The Jammu and Kashmir police are also probing the deaths. (Representative)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2023 | 3:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Army has ordered a thorough internal investigation into the deaths of three civilians in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir following allegations that they died in its custody, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.
The three civilians were allegedly picked up by the Army for questioning in the wake of the killing of four Army jawans in an ambush by unidentified terrorists in Poonch on December 21.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The three civilians, aged between 27 and 42, were found dead on December 22.
Their relatives and political leaders have alleged that the three died due to "custodial torture" as they were among the eight people picked up by the Army for questioning.
A thorough investigation has been ordered into it (the deaths of the civilians) as part of the standard operating procedure, the people cited above said.
The Jammu and Kashmir police are also probing the deaths.
The Army on Saturday said it stands committed to extending "full support and cooperation" in the conduct of investigation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Security forces bust terrorist hideout in J-K's Poonch, one detained

Army conducts patrolling along LoC in J-K's Poonch ahead of I-Day

Landslide in Ramban blocks Jammu-Srinagar highway, Amarnath Yatra halted

761 terror attacks, 174 civilian deaths in J&K in last 5 yrs: Home Ministry

BSF jawan reported missing near LoC in J-K's Poonch district: Officials

Navy begins probe into attack on merchant vessel off India's west coast

Maratha reservation: SC to consider Maha govt's curative petition on Jan 24

PM Modi ensured public welfare schemes reach every person: Gujarat CM

India's steel production grows 11% to 11.7 MT in Nov 2023: Worldsteel

India logs 656 new Covid-19 infections; active cases rise to 3,742

Topics : Indian Army Poonch Jammu and Kashmir

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 24 2023 | 3:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityJN.1 Covid Variant outbreakGold Silver Price TodayTata Motors Share PriceSerum Institute of India | JN.1 Covid Variant VaccineCovid-19 Case UpdatesBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon