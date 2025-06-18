Wednesday, June 18, 2025 | 05:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Khamenei warns US of 'irreparable damage' if it joins Israeli strikes

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei came in a statement read aloud by a state television anchor against a still image of the leader. It wasn't clear why Khamenei did not appear himself

Any military involvement by the US in this field will undoubtedly result in irreparable damage for them, the anchor said, reading Khamenei's statement.

AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 5:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Iran's supreme leader on Wednesday warned the United States that joining the Israeli strikes now targeting the Islamic Republic will result in irreparable damage for them.

The comments by 86-year-old Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei came in a statement read aloud by a state television anchor against a still image of the leader. It wasn't clear why Khamenei did not appear himself on screen, as he has once earlier since the Israeli attacks began on Friday.

Any military involvement by the US in this field will undoubtedly result in irreparable damage for them, the anchor said, reading Khamenei's statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 5:02 PM IST

