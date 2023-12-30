Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

China successfully launches test satellite for internet technologies

The satellite was launched by a Long March-2C carrier rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, state-run Xinhua news agency reported

satellite rocket space

It was the 505th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series

Press Trust of India Beijing
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2023 | 9:23 AM IST

Listen to This Article

China on Saturday successfully launched a test satellite for satellite internet technologies.
The satellite was launched by a Long March-2C carrier rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
It successfully entered its preset orbit, the report said.
It was the 505th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Elon Musk's SpaceX rocket Falcon 9 punches a hole in earth's Ionosphere

Satellite internet to be reality soon: Jio Satellite, OneWeb get licences

Rocket Lab launches Japanese satellite from company's New Zealand complex

China launches Long March rocket with spy satellite over Taiwan zone

OneWeb satellite service ready to connect nation from next month: Mittal

Billionaire Gustavo Cisneros, who defined Venezuela business, dies at 78

Google settles $5 bn lawsuit over tracking people using 'incognito mode'

Zelenskyy urges global response to Russia's 'latest act of terror'

Oil prices set to end year 10% lower as demand concerns snap winning streak

No need for a second trial of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried: Prosecutors

Topics : China space Satellite

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 30 2023 | 9:23 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTata Coffee-Tata Consumer MergerIND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCOREGold Silver Price TodayVirat KohliInterim Budget 2024Yash Raj Films RevenueBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon