China successfully launches test satellite for internet technologies

China on Saturday successfully launched a test satellite for satellite internet technologies.
The satellite was launched by a Long March-2C carrier rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.
It successfully entered its preset orbit, the report said.
It was the 505th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.
