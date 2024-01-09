Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

China wants its massive EV fleet to plug in and charge the power grid

China plans to lean further into vehicle-to-grid tech.

Electric vehicles, EV

Vehicle-to-grid projects envision cars as energy storage systems on wheels, able to charge up when power is plentiful and feed electricity back into the system when demand surges | Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2024 | 8:27 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Bloomberg News

In the industrial hub of Wuxi near Shanghai, car owners recently took part in China’s largest experiment to rewire the grid and take advantage of its world-leading fleet of electric vehicles. 
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Instead of charging up after plugging in, 50 EVs did it the other way around. For 30 minutes, the cars combined to feed around 2 megawatts of electricity into the grid, enough to fully power 133 houses for a day, according to a report from state-owned CCTV. 

China plans to lean further into vehicle-to-grid tech. The government’s top economic planning agency, the National Development and Reform Commission, said last week it will select 50 projects in places like Shanghai, Beijing, Guangdong and Sichuan to carry out demonstrations by 2025. By 2030, it wants the technology and market mechanisms that would allow widespread adoption standardized across the country.

Vehicle-to-grid projects envision cars as energy storage systems on wheels, able to charge up when power is plentiful and feed electricity back into the system when demand surges. By 2040, EVs in China could have enough capacity to supply all of the country’s peak demand needs if they were V2G-capable, according to BloombergNEF. 

That’s the long-term vision. In the short term, planners would be happy if they could just get EVs to avoid charging during peak hours. Plugging in at the busiest times strains a grid that’s proven fragile in recent years, as well as requiring more fossil fuels to be burned to meet consumption. The NDRC wants at least 60% of all EV charging in the demonstration cities to be done at times of low demand by 2025.

Crucial to vehicle-grid integration will be mechanisms that let cars and drivers know when there’s excess power and when supplies are tight. While some places like California and Australia have dynamic power pricing that can change by the minute, most parts of China have a price that’s fixed for a whole day, especially for residential customers.

On the Wire
 
China’s December trade data are likely to show demand remains weak — both at home and abroad, according to Bloomberg Economics. BE’s high-frequency index shows China’s activity remains lodged below pre-pandemic levels as property weakness weighs heavily.

Chinese authorities indicated they may lower the amount of money banks must set aside as reserves to boost lending, even after the central bank provided a massive amount of liquidity via other tools in recent weeks.

Also Read

CESC reports more than 21% rise in Q1 profit on strong power demand

Economies of scale to take electric-bus penetration above 70% by 2030

Delhi govt to allow diesel, petrol vehicles to be converted into EVs

Sales of solar energy kits rise to 5.2 mn globally in second half of 2022

PMI Electro Mobility signs pact with REC for Rs 480 cr financial assistance

Trump asks Maine judge for pause to let Supreme Court rule on ballot access

Explosion at historic Texas hotel injures 21, scatters debris in Fort Worth

Quake of magnitude 6.7 jolts Indonesia's Talaud Islands, no damage so far

Blinken rallies Mideast leaders to prepare for Gaza's post-war future

India has been our 911 call: Ex-Maldives min over remarks against PM Modi


Container shipping giant China Cosco Shipping Corp. is to stop delivering goods into Israel because of the threats and attacks that Houthi militants have made against vessels that sail there.



Topics : China Electric Vehicles Power Grid

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 09 2024 | 8:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayNew Income Tax RegimeBilkis Bano Case Verdict TodayEaseMyTripIndia-Maldives Diplomatic RowBoycott Maldives TrendsBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon