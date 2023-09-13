Delhi govt to allow diesel, petrol vehicles to be converted into EVs

Delhi government's second phase of electric vehicle (EV) policy is expected to be launched in a few months and may introduce arrangements for retrofitting cleaner fuel apparatus in vehicles, The Times of India (ToI) has reported.

Retro-fitment of cleaner fuels refers to converting petrol or diesel vehicles into electric vehicles (EV). The process of converting internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles into an EV involves changing the original engine and other related components and installing a new alternative powertrain. When in place, the system will allow people to convert their vehicles instead of getting them scrapped, the report said.

High cost of retrofitting

Speaking on the subject, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said, "Electric vehicle retro-fitment as a concept is costly, but the future could be promising if prices are brought down as it promotes clean air. We are exploring how we can promote the concept in the next EV policy."





Also Read: Indian PV market to nearly double in size by FY31: Maruti MD Takeuchi The retrofit kit will need to be approved by the designated testing agency according to specified rules. Each kit costs around Rs 4-5 lakh for base model cars. Since the kit is costly, it would make more sense for high-end cars, an official told ToI.

Another official said that the upcoming policy may offer subsidies or other benefits for the process. Transport Minister Gahlot had recently met experts from the field and tested an old Maruti Gypsy, which was retrofitted for the Indian army. Gahlot also met IIT Delhi students who are working on innovative ideas in the field.

What do experts think about it?

Research associate at e-mobility at Climate Trends, Archit Fursule, said "It has a future, but would take some time. If the demand increases, the production cost will come down. The whole kit is now not made in India, so we need to invest more in research and development." Fursule underlined that the kit is not available for all cars. For example, the kit suitable for Maruti Suzuki Swift costs sr 4.5-5 lakh. As things stand, for some cars, customers will have to import the whole kit.

Delhi government initiatives