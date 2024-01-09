Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Quake of magnitude 6.7 jolts Indonesia's Talaud Islands, no damage so far

Last week, an earthquake of magnitude struck 98 km WSW of Balai Pungut, Indonesia, on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported

Earthquake, quake

The depth of the earthquake, which occurred at 00:41:18 (UTC+05:30), was registered at 221.7 km | Representative image by Shutterstock

ANI Asia
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2024 | 8:12 AM IST

Listen to This Article

An earthquake of magnitude 6.7 struck the Talaud Islands, Indonesia, on Tuesday, the National Centre for Seismology reported.
The tremors were felt on January 9, at 02:18:47 IST at a depth of 80 km.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
According to the NCS, the epicentre of the quake was found to be at Latitude: 4.75 and Longitude: 126.38, respectively.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.7, Occurred on 09-01-2024, 02:18:47 IST, Lat: 4.75 & Long: 126.38, Depth: 80 Km ,Location: Talaud Islands,Indonesia," the NCS posted on X.
Last week, an earthquake of magnitude struck 98 km WSW of Balai Pungut, Indonesia, on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.
The depth of the earthquake, which occurred at 00:41:18 (UTC+05:30), was registered at 221.7 km.
According to the USGS, the epicentre of the quake was noted at 0.709°N and 100.476°E, respectively.
No reports of material damage have surfaced yet.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Tourism will increase manifold in Andamans due to development of infra: PM

China earthquake: Xi Jinping urges all-out rescue; What we know so far

iPhone 15 may finally replace the notch with 14 Pro's Dynamic Island

5.9 magnitude earthquake shakes parts of Indonesia, no casualties reported

Tata Play starts beaming from its GSAT-24 satellite, to increase capacity

Blinken rallies Mideast leaders to prepare for Gaza's post-war future

India has been our 911 call: Ex-Maldives min over remarks against PM Modi

Moon landing attempt by US company appears doomed after critical fuel leak

French PM Borne resigns following recent political turmoil over immigration

China's invasion of Taiwan to cost around $10 trn, nearly 10% of global GDP

Topics : Indonesia Earthquake Death toll

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 09 2024 | 8:12 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayNew Income Tax RegimeBilkis Bano Case Verdict TodayEaseMyTripIndia-Maldives Diplomatic RowBoycott Maldives TrendsBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon