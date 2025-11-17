Monday, November 17, 2025 | 12:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / China's 'head-on blow' warning to Japan after PM Takaichi's Taiwan remark

China's 'head-on blow' warning to Japan after PM Takaichi's Taiwan remark

China issued one of its strongest warnings yet after Japan PM's Taiwan comments, saying any challenge to its sovereignty will face a "firm blow" and be "shattered against the great wall of steel"

Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has sparked a diplomatic storm with China after remarks suggesting Japan could defend Taiwan.

China is very worried about Japan’s military and security actions.

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 12:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

China warned Japan not to "play with fire" after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi suggested that the country could take military action if China attacked Taiwan. Giving one of its strongest warnings, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian said anyone who challenges China’s bottom line "will face a firm, direct blow and be shattered against the great wall of steel".
 
At a press conference on November 14, Jian said, "China values peace and honesty. But when it comes to China’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and core interests, there will be no compromise."
 
Noting that no one should expect China to accept anything that harms its interests, he said, "Whoever dares to challenge China’s bottom line will face a resolute, head-on blow and be shattered against the great wall of steel forged by over 1.4 billion Chinese people."
 

Why was Japan’s ambassador summoned?

When asked why Japan’s ambassador in Beijing was summoned, Jian said that the main reason was the "extremely wrong, dangerous, and provocative remarks by Takaichi about Taiwan, and her refusal to take them back." 

Also Read

steel industry

Chinese steel may be entering India via Nepal illegally, raising concernspremium

China-Taiwan drills, China-Taiwan, Taiwan

Taiwan detects 20 Chinese military aircraft, 6 vessels around nation

The Yantian International Container Terminal in Shenzhen, China

China's economy slows as factory output, retail sales hit yearly lows

China, Japan, Taiwan, Sanae Takaichi, Xi Jinping

How a single remark on Taiwan by Japan has reignited tensions with China

Intellectual property

China leads global patent race in 2024, filing nearly half of world total

 
He noted that Takaichi's comments seriously interfere in China’s internal affairs, break international law and basic diplomatic rules, damage the post-WWII order, violate the one-China principle and the four China-Japan political documents, weaken the foundation of China-Japan relations, and hurt the feelings of the Chinese people.

‘Japan didn’t rule out possessing nuclear submarines’

Jian added that China is very worried about Japan’s military and security actions. “Japan says it loves peace and wants a world without nuclear weapons, but the Takaichi administration has been giving unclear statements about the Three Non-Nuclear Principles and hinting that Japan might drop them. Some senior Japanese officials even said Japan has not ruled out having nuclear submarines. These show that Japan is making a major negative shift in policy, which sends a dangerous signal to the world.”

China accuses Japan of targeting its diplomats

When asked whether the Chinese Embassy in Tokyo had told its staff to stay indoors, Jian said, "It is irresponsible for some Japanese politicians and media to twist the issue to mislead the public and distract from the real problem. There have been extreme and threatening comments targeting Chinese diplomats from Japanese right-wing groups and internet users."
 
He further added, "China is very concerned and asks Japan to take this seriously, investigate the matter, and stop such behaviour. We again urge Japan to face the real cause of the issue, correct and withdraw the wrong remarks at once, and stop confusing right and wrong or blaming China."  ALSO READ | How a single remark on Taiwan by Japan has reignited tensions with China

China urges US to follow one-China principle

China also criticised the US for approving arms sales to Taiwan. Jian said, “The US arms sale to Taiwan seriously breaks the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiqués, especially the August 17 Communiqué of 1982. It harms China’s sovereignty and security, breaks international law, and sends a dangerous message to forces pushing for ‘Taiwan independence’. China strongly opposes this.”
 
He added, “The Taiwan issue is at the centre of China’s core interests and is the first red line that cannot be crossed in China-US relations. We urge the US to follow the one-China principle and the three joint communiqués, keep its leaders’ promises on Taiwan, stop supporting separatists who want Taiwan independence through military means, and take real steps that help China-US relations and peace in the Taiwan Strait. China will do whatever is necessary to firmly protect its sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity.”
 

More From This Section

Sheikh Hasina

Sporadic violence reported as B'desh awaits Hasina's verdict amid security

Samsung

Samsung lifts memory chip prices up to 60% as AI demand fuels shortage

US colleges ask foreign students to get to campus before Trump takes office

Foreign enrolment at US colleges steady, despite Trump's visa crackdown

Japan flag, Japan

Japan's economy contracts for first time in six quarters as exports fall

Donald Trump, Zohran Mamdani

Trump to meet Mamdani soon? US President says 'we'll work something out'

Topics : China Japan Xi Jinping Taiwan BS Web Reports US China

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 12:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1PM Modi Bihar Victory SpeechPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusBihar Election Full Winners ListBihar Election Candidates with Biggest MarginsPlant Protein vs Whey ProteinChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon