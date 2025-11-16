Chinese steel may be entering India via Nepal illegally, raising concerns

Chinese steel may have been routed into the country through Nepal using forged manufacturer credentials and in quantities that Nepal cannot produce, said a senior official from the steel ministry.

These are the preliminary findings of the ministry after it received complaints that steel was being imported under the name of a Chinese licence holder who had not actually supplied the consignments.

“Our preliminary findings showed that steel was exported to India via Nepal in quantities and grades that it simply does not have the capacity to manufacture. It indicates the material originated in China, was sent to Nepal, and