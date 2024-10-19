Business Standard
Home / World News / Chinese drone maker SZ DJI Tech sues Pentagon for military designation

Chinese drone maker SZ DJI Tech sues Pentagon for military designation

DJI had unsuccessfully attempted to engage with the defence department for more than 16 months on the issue, a spokesperson for the world's largest maker of consumer drones said on Friday

China DJI drone

China DJI drone | Bloomberg

Bloomberg United States
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2024 | 10:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By K Oanh Ha

SZ DJI Technology Co. said it has sued the US Department of Defense for adding the Shenzhen-based drone maker to a list that designates it as a Chinese military company.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


DJI had unsuccessfully attempted to engage with the defense department for more than 16 months on the issue, a spokesperson for the world’s largest maker of consumer drones said on Friday.

“DJI determined it had no alternative other than to seek relief in federal court,” according to the spokesperson. “DJI is not owned or controlled by the Chinese military, and the Department of Defense itself acknowledges that DJI makes consumer and commercial drones, not military drones.”
 

The defense department maintains an updated list of Chinese military companies as part of the National Defense Authorization Act. The effort aims to counter Beijing’s goal of acquiring advanced technologies developed by Chinese companies that “appear to be civilian entities,” according to the legislation.

The act directs the defense department to identify such companies operating directly or indirectly in the US. DJI was first added to the list in 2022 and remains on it as of an update in January. American companies are barred from doing business with Chinese firms on the list.

More From This Section

David Lammy, UK Foreign minister

UK Foreign Secretary Lammy urges China against supporting Russian army

Shigeru Ishiba, Shigeru, Ishiba

Japan's ruling party headquarters attacked with firebombs, suspect arrested

Enforcement Directorate, ED

'PFI had more than 13,000 members in Singapore and Gulf countries': ED

North Korea-South Korea flag

North Korea claims finding remains of South Korean drone in its capital

US debt, treasury, white house

US posts $1.8 trn annual deficit, highest outside of Covid: Treasury data


Chip gear maker Advanced Micro-Fabrication Equipment Inc. is among other Chinese companies that have sued the Pentagon for linking them to China’s military.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra Q2FY25 results: PAT doubles to Rs 1,250 cr, revenue up 3.49%

Image via Twitter

Play in Pakistan and return home same day, PCB's proposal for India

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 4

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE updates 1st Test Day 4: Sarfaraz hits maiden Test ton

Carlo Ancelotti

Ancelotti says Mbappe 'not affected' by reports of investigation in Sweden

Air India

LIVE news: Jaipur-bound Air India flight with 189 passengers onboard receives bomb threat

Topics : Drone race China Shenzhen Military weapon United States

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 19 2024 | 10:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon