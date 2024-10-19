LIVE news: Jaipur-bound Air India flight with 189 passengers onboard receives bomb threat
BS Web Team New Delhi
A layer of fog engulfed the Anand Vihar area of Delhi as the AQI drops to 334, categorised as 'Very Poor'. Meanwhile, PWD vehicles sprinkle water in the parts of the national capital to reduce dust pollution in compliance with GRAP-1.
The Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday continued its crackdown over communal violence in Maharajganj here as it held 26 more suspected rioters, taking the total number of arrests to 87, according to officials. Tight security arrangements were in place for Friday prayers at all mosques across the district, the officials said.
Three people were killed and 24 sustained injuries after a bus fell into a drain while trying to avoid hitting a cyclist here on Friday evening, police said. The bus, which had 53 people on board, was on its way to Siddharthnagar from Balrampur. They said The incident occurred in the Dhebaruwa area of Siddharthnagar district.
9:15 AM
BSF arrests 3 Bangladeshis attempting to enter Indian territory in Tripura
8:54 AM
Air India Express flight flying from Dubai to Jaipur, with 189 passengers, received a bomb threat
8:26 AM
Jailed me to stall plans like Mohalla Clinics, clean Yamuna: Satyendar Jain
Jain charged that his arrest was part of an attempt to defame Kejriwal, who is working hard to ensure the government works for the common man and not for a few chosen ones
8:24 AM
'Other state's people are learning Tamil, why can't you allow people to learn other languages'
Former Telangana Governor and BJP leader Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan says, "Repeatedly, they (DMK) wanted to portray as if the central government is imposing Hindi. Actually, the Hindu Banaras University-Tamil chair has been formed. In Maharashtra, a port has been named after Rajendra Chola and his statue has been installed. The Prime Minister has taken Tamil into other states also. One question I am asking Stalin, the CM, the Sengol is the symbol of exclusive Tamil tradition. It is installed in the parliament where other state MPs also come and debate. What honour did they give for that?... The three-language policy is not learning Hindi. The three-language policy is learning any other language than the mother tongue. Why they are opposing? The other state's people have started learning Tamil, so why can't you allow people to learn other languages?
8:22 AM
Toxic foam seen floating on the Yamuna River as pollution level in the river rises
8:19 AM
Four Kanwariyas die after vehicle runs over them in Bihar's Banka district
All the Kanwariyas were heading to Jast Gaur Nath Mahadev temple after taking Ganga Jal from Sultanganj
First Published: Oct 19 2024 | 8:19 AM IST