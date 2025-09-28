Sunday, September 28, 2025 | 05:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Chinese ex-agriculture minister gets death sentence with two-year reprieve

Chinese ex-agriculture minister gets death sentence with two-year reprieve

All of Tang's personal property will be confiscated and his illegal gains from bribery recovered and turned over to the national treasury, the court said

Death penalty, death

Tang, also a former secretary of the agricultural ministry's leading ruling Communist Party members' group, has been deprived of his political rights for life, the Intermediate People's Court of Changchun in northeast China's Jilin Province said in its judgment.

Press Trust of India Beijing
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2025 | 5:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

China's former minister of agriculture and rural affairs Tang Renjian was on Sunday sentenced to death with a two-year reprieve for accepting bribes amounting to $ 38 million.

Tang, also a former secretary of the agricultural ministry's leading ruling Communist Party members' group, has been deprived of his political rights for life, the Intermediate People's Court of Changchun in northeast China's Jilin Province said in its judgment.

All of Tang's personal property will be confiscated and his illegal gains from bribery recovered and turned over to the national treasury, the court said.

The court stated that between 2007 and 2024, Tang took undue advantage of his various positions at both central and local levels to assist others in matters such as business operation, project contracting and job adjustment.

 

In exchange, he accepted money and valuables totaling over 268 million yuan (about $ 38 million), state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Also Read

manufacturing sector, economy

China's industrial profits up 0.9% in Jan-Aug after July's 1.5% decline

Tibetan activists in front of UN

Tibetan activists protest outside UN in New York, demand independence

United Nations Security Council

UNSC rejects Russia, China's last-ditch effort to delay sanctions on Iran

China EU flags

EU gears up to open 20 anti-dumping probes against Chinese products

Citi

Citigroup shifts 1,000 tech jobs to India amid China cuts, H-1B fee hike

Tang pleaded guilty and expressed remorse in his final statement.

The Changchun court ruled that Tang's offenses, which inflicted severe damage on the interests of the state and the people, warranted the death penalty.

Yet considering his cooperation in confessing to his crimes, returning illicit gains, and other mitigating factors, the court granted Tang leniency in its final judgment.

The case was heard at the court on July 25. During the trial, prosecutors, the defendant and his defence counsel cross-examined the evidence and gave their respective accounts, the Xinhua report said.

Over a million Chinese officials have been punished or disciplined in the massive anti-corruption campaign carried out by the ruling Communist Party of China, (CPC) after President Xi Jinping came to power in 2012. This includes dozens of top military officials.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

US police, Baton Rouge

Three killed, eight injured in North Carolina waterfront bar shooting

Elon musk, musk, Elon

Epstein tried to get me on his island, 'I refused', claims Elon Musk

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump's move to consolidate power draws comparisons to fading democracies

Iran, Iran flag

All about Iran's nuclear programme as UN reimposes 'snapback' sanctions

Nicolas Sarkozy

Ex-French President Sarkozy gets 5 years jail in Libyan funding case

Topics : China death penalty Agriculture Minister Bribery

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 28 2025 | 5:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNew Trump Tariffs on Pharma and FurnitureGST Appellate TribunalJinkushal Industries IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon