Saturday, September 27, 2025 | 03:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / China's industrial profits up 0.9% in Jan-Aug after July's 1.5% decline

China's industrial profits up 0.9% in Jan-Aug after July's 1.5% decline

Electric vehicle maker BYD saw quarterly profit fall for the first time in three-and-a-half years

manufacturing sector, economy

Reuters BEIJING
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2025 | 3:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

China's industrial profits returned to growth in August even as businesses braced for a broader economic slowdown amid persistent demand woes.
 
A government crackdown on cost competition helped ease producer deflation last month, but missed economic forecasts have kept pressure on policymakers to bolster growth.
 
Industrial profits rose 20.4% in August from a year earlier, reversing a 1.5% year-on-year decline in July, while profits grew 0.9% in the first eight months compared to a 1.7% decline in the January-July period, National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data showed on Saturday.
 
Intense competition in autos, solar and other key industrial sectors where relentless price wars have been relied on to outsell rivals has taken a toll on business margins.
 
 
Electric vehicle maker BYD saw quarterly profit fall for the first time in three-and-a-half years.

Also Read

Tibetan activists in front of UN

Tibetan activists protest outside UN in New York, demand independence

United Nations Security Council

UNSC rejects Russia, China's last-ditch effort to delay sanctions on Iran

China EU flags

EU gears up to open 20 anti-dumping probes against Chinese products

Citi

Citigroup shifts 1,000 tech jobs to India amid China cuts, H-1B fee hike

Woman in a hospital

China's chemical nightmare: Woman dies after stepping on deadly acid

 
Beijing's efforts to rein in aggressive pricing strategies are showing some results, reflected in smaller declines in factory-gate prices. However, a solid recovery in demand remains elusive amid a prolonged housing downturn and weak labour market conditions.
 
Both factory output and retail sales in August posted their weakest gains since last year.
 
Chinese policymakers have refrained from major stimulus measures, balancing economic support against concerns about fuelling a hot stock market. Rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve, however, could give the People's Bank of China room to ease policy without risking capital flight or yuan depreciation.
 
State-owned firms saw profits fall 1.7% in the first eight months. Private-sector firms posted a 3.3% increase while foreign firms booked a 0.9% rise, the data showed.
 
Industrial profit figures cover firms with annual revenue of at least 20 million yuan ($2.81 million) from their main operations.
 

More From This Section

pharma

US tariffs threaten $3.1 bn Singapore pharma exports, trade talks continue

Gustavo Petro

US to revoke Colombian President Gustavo Petro's visa for 'reckless' acts

pakistan Flag

Pak forces kill 17 militants in joint operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Gaza airstrike, strike

Israeli strikes kill 32 in Gaza as Netanyahu ignores demands for ceasefire

US Senator Tom Cotton

US Senator backs H-1B overhaul, plans bills to prioritise American workers

Topics : China China economy Industrial growth

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 27 2025 | 3:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNew Trump Tariffs on Pharma and FurnitureGST Appellate TribunalJinkushal Industries IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon