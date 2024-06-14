A prominent figure in China's #MeToo movement, Huang Xueqin, has been sentenced to five years in prison on charges of "inciting subversion of state power," her supporters revealed. Alongside her, labour activist Wang Jianbin received a three-and-a-half-year sentence. The verdict, issued by the Guangzhou Intermediate People’s Court, marks a significant escalation in the Communist Party's crackdown on civil society.

Huang, 36, formerly an investigative journalist in Guangzhou, played a pivotal role in catalysing China’s #MeToo movement. Her work helped bring to light the country’s first #MeToo case and highlighted pervasive sexual harassment in journalism. Despite facing personal risks, including her own experiences of workplace harassment, Huang used her influential platform to advocate for victims, amplifying their voices through social media. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Arrested in September 2021 just before departing for a master’s programme in the United Kingdom, Huang and Wang have spent nearly three years in detention. Their trial, conducted behind closed doors in September last year, highlights the opaque nature of China's judicial system, where convictions are nearly assured under tight party control.

The crackdown extended beyond Huang and Wang to their circle of friends and supporters, more than 70 of whom were interrogated by police. Many were coerced into signing false statements alleging the organisation of political gatherings critical of the government.

Meanwhile, Amnesty International condemned the convictions, stating they will perpetuate unjust detentions and stifle advocacy efforts in China. The rights group highlighted the chilling effect on activism, warning of broader implications for human rights and social justice.

“These malicious and totally groundless convictions show just how terrified the Chinese government is of the emerging wave of activists who dare to speak out to protect the rights of others," the rights group said.

In response to criticism from human rights groups, the Chinese Embassy in Washington stated that China upholds the rule of law and maintains that the right to a fair trial is "well-maintained" in the country.

"Any attempt to smear China and interfere with China’s internal affairs in the name of human rights will not succeed," embassy spokesperson Liu Pengyu was quoted as saying by the Voice of America.

(With agency input)