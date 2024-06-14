Business Standard
PM Modi meets British counterpart Rishi Sunak on sidelines of G7 summit

Sunak and Modi last met in person at the G20 Summit in New Delhi last September, when they had agreed to accelerate the FTA talks with the hope of signing off before India's general election

The India-UK FTA negotiations, which opened in January 2022, are aimed at significantly enhancing bilateral trade currently worth around 38.1 billion pounds a year as per official statistics from earlier this year. Photo: Twitter

Press Trust of India Bari (Italy)
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2024 | 3:53 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met his British counterpart Rishi Sunak and is believed to have discussed bilateral relations and issues of common interests.
The two leaders met on the sidelines of the G7 summit here in the southern Italian resort city.
Sunak and Modi last met in person at the G20 Summit in New Delhi last September, when they had agreed to accelerate the FTA talks with the hope of signing off before India's general election.
 
However, the trade talks are now expected to resume only after a new UK government is elected on July 4.
The India-UK FTA negotiations, which opened in January 2022, are aimed at significantly enhancing bilateral trade currently worth around 38.1 billion pounds a year as per official statistics from earlier this year.

First Published: Jun 14 2024 | 3:53 PM IST

