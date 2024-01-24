Death Stranding Director's Cut arriving on select Apple devices on Jan 31

Death Stranding Director’s Cut is expected to be available on select Macs, iPhones, and iPads from January 31, according to the video game’s App Store listing. The video game will be available on iPhone 15 Pro models and Apple silicon-powered Macs and iPads. The video game from Japanese game designer Hideo Kojima will be available for purchase at $39.99. However, Apple is offering it at a discounted price of $19.99 during pre-orders.

Hideo Kojima announced the Director’s Cut for Macs at WWDC 2023, while Apple revealed that the video game will be making its way to the iPhone 15 Pro models powered by the A17 Pro chip that support hardware based ray-tracing technology.

According to the game listing on Mac, Death Stranding Director’s Cut uses Metal 3 features like MetalFX Upscaling and includes Photo mode to support high frame rates. The video game will also bring cross-over content from Valve Corporation's HALF-LIFE series and CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077. The listing also reveals that the file size for the Macs will be 69.8GB while for iPhone 15 Pro models and supported iPads it will be 1.79GB in size. The file size may increase with additional downloadable content post installation.

List of compatible devices

iPhone

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPad

iPad Pro (3rd generation)

iPad Pro (5th generation)

iPad Air (5th generation)

iPad Pro (11-inch) (4th generation)

iPad Pro (12.9-inch) (6th generation)

Mac

Requires macOS 13.0 or later and a Mac with Apple M1 chip or later