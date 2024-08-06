Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Chinese megacity, Hangzhou limits outdoor lighting as heat strains grid

Chinese meteorologists say the record heat in 2024 has been worsened by global warming despite the cooling effects of the La Nina weather phenomenon

china Flag, China

Known for its entrepreneurs and tech giants such as Alibaba and NetEase, Hangzhou has sweltered under temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 2:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The megacity of Hangzhou, home to some of China's largest companies, banned all nonessential landscape lighting this week to conserve energy as extreme heat pushed up demand for electricity and air-conditioning and tested power grids.
 
Hangzhou, the capital of eastern Zhejiang province, will also suspend all light shows across the city of 12.5 million people through to Friday, local authorities said in a statement on Tuesday.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Known for its entrepreneurs and tech giants such as Alibaba and NetEase, Hangzhou has sweltered under temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) since Aug. 2 as eastern and southern China fight what local meteorologists call a "protracted war" with record high temperatures.
 
In nearby Shanghai, the maximum load, or demand, on its power grid exceeded 40 million kilowatts for the first time on Aug. 2 as heat waves boosted electricity consumption in the city of nearly 25 million people.
 
Shanghai leads the country in power load density, with the city's core Lujiazui area consuming twice the power per square kilometre compared to New York's Manhattan or Tokyo's Ginza district, according to its grid operator.
 
As the maximum load on Hangzhou's own grids clocked new highs, officials said they would implement a "practical" and "refined" power supply guarantee plan to ensure the normal operation of functional lighting at public spaces and safeguard the safety of nighttime travel.
 
Chinese meteorologists say the record heat in 2024 has been worsened by global warming despite the cooling effects of the La Nina weather phenomenon.
 

More From This Section

Same Islamists forced Hasina to leave B'desh, says exiled author Nasreen

Rise of Muhammad Yunus, from Nobel Prize to Bangladesh's chief adviser

Over 100 killed in violence across Bangladesh after Sheikh Hasina resigns

US urges citizens not to travel to B'desh amid unrest after Hasina's exit

UK's worst unrest in 13 yrs: What led to riots; how's govt handling it?

This year, China was hit by its warmest spring since 1961, followed by the hottest May that was followed by weeks of drought-like conditions in the central farmland region.
 
High temperatures in Shanghai and the provinces of Zhejiang, Jiangsu and Anhui may persist until Aug. 11, forecasters said on Tuesday.
 
Fatalities have been reported in neighbouring South Korea and Japan as powerful summer heat enveloped northeast Asia.
China has yet announce if there have been any deaths from the extreme heat.

Also Read

Olympics 2024: Lui Yang of China defends his gold medal in still rings

Evergrande aims to recover $6 billion from founder Hui, former top execs

Philippines, Vietnam holds joint exercises amid South China Sea tensions

With smugglers and front companies, China is skirting US AI bans

China's marriage registrations to fall record low in 2024, says expert

Topics : China Shanghai electricity sector Hangzhou

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 2:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon